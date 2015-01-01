पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:लड़के के बयान पर ससुराल पक्ष के करीब 20 लोगों पर अपहरण व अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोर्ट परिसर के बाहर नवदंपत्ति पर हमला करने का मामला

लव मैरिज करवाने के बाद मंगलवार को अदालत में जज के समक्ष बयान दर्ज कराने आए नवदंपत्ति पर कोर्ट परिसर के बाहर लड़की के परिजनों द्वारा हमला करने तथा लड़की को जबरन उठा ले जाने के मामले में पुलिस ने लड़के के बयान पर लड़की के परिवार के करीब 20 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

इस संबंध में थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस को दर्ज कराई शिकायत में प्रमोद कुमार वासी कच्ची कालोनी नजदीक रेलवे फाटक थर्मल ने बताया कि उसने आंचल उम्र 20 साल पुत्री बब्बी वासी गोनियाना मंडी के साथ बीती 8 दिसंबर काे कोर्ट मैरिज करवाई थी तथा 15 दिसंबर को वो अदालत में जज के समक्ष बयान देने आए थे। जैसे ही वे कचहरी परिसर में दाखिल होने लगे वहां पहुंचे लड़की के पिता बब्बी, माता सुनीता, भाई बंटी, मामा

सन्नी तथा उसकी पत्नी काजल, मामा संजे, मामा हरी चंद उर्फ डोगा, मामी आशा, मामी वीना, घरों में लगता मामा विजा तथा उसकी घरवाली, विजा के लड़के लल्लू, विनोद, सोनी, इनका दोस्त रिनोल्ड, लड़की आंचल की बुआ पम्मी वासी मोहल्ला गुरु नानक पुरा मंडी गोनियाना, गोरा सिंह वासी आकलियां तथा उनके साथ आए 3/4 अज्ञात लोगों ने मिलकर उसकी कार नंबर पी.बी.88-1736 के शीशे तोड़ दिए तथा उसके व उसके साथ आए ताया गुरचरण दास वासी फिरोजपुर कैंट से जमकर मारपीट की तथा जबरन उसकी घरवाली आंचल को अगवा कर ले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें