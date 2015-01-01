पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाप-बेटे पर हमला, दो भाइयों पर केस:खेत से मिट्टी निकालने का विरोध करने पर भड़का मामला

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोनियाना खुर्द में खेत से मिट्टी निकालने का विरोध करने पर दो भाइयों ने एक बाप-बेटे पर तेजधार हथियारों से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। हमले में गंभीर घायल हुए दोनों बाप-बेटों को परिवार के लोगों ने सरकारी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। जहां से एक को फरीदकोट मेडिकल कालेज तो दूसरे को बठिंडा के एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया है।

वारदात के बाद से दोनाें आरोपी फरार हैं, उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापामारी की जा रही है। नहियावाला पुलिस के पास 60 साल के बुजुर्ग रंजीत सिंह वासी गोनियाना मंडी ने शिकायत दी कि उनकी जमीन से मिट्टी निकालकर उनके गांव का इकबाल सिंह व उसका भाई लखबीर सिंह वासी गोनियाना खुर्द अपनी दीवार बनाने में इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। वह अपने बेटे हरदीप सिंह के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा और आरोपियों की ओर से मिट्टी निकालने का विरोध किया।

इस बात पर आरोपी उनसे बहसबाजी पर उतरे आए और मारपीट करने लगे। इसी बीच आरोपी इकबाल सिंह व लखवीर सिंह तेज हथियारों से उन पर जानलेवा हमला कर घायल कर दिया। जिसमें सिर व पेट में काफी गंभीर चोटें लगी हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस ने दोनों मामलों में चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है, लेकिन किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है।

मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई देसराज ने बताया कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापामारी की जा रही है। पुलिस गांव में आरोपियों के घर गई थी, लेकिन वो घर में नहीं मिले। पुलिस जल्द ही आरोपियों को अरेस्ट कर लेगी। इसके अलावा गांव बहमन दीवाना में झगड़े की रंजिश में दो लोगों ने एक व्यक्ति से मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया।

सदर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सदर बठिंडा पुलिस के पास परमिंदर सिंह वासी बहिमण दीवाना ने लिखित शिकायत दी कि उसका गौरा सिंह वासी चुग्घेकला व बिट्टू सिंह वासी बहिमण दीवाना के साथ झगड़ा चल रहा था। इसी के चलते उक्त दोनों आरोपियों ने उसे घेरकर मारपीट की घायल कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें