अपराध:चिकन काॅर्नर की कमाई नशे के लिए पड़ी कम तो चुराने लगे बाइक, दो गिरफ्तार

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कबाड़ी को बेचते थे इंजन और बाकी पार्टस, कबाड़ी की तलाश के लिए की जा रही छापामारी
  • सीआईए -1 की टीम ने आरोपियों से चोरी के 12 मोटरसाइकिल बरामद किए

सीआईए-1 की टीम ने एक वाहन चोर गैंग का पर्दाफाश किया है। गिराेह का मास्टरमाइंड रात को चिकन कॉर्नर चलाता था और दिन में बाइक चोरी करता था। पुलिस ने मास्टरमाइंड सहित उसके एक साथी को काबू कर उनसे चोरी के 12 मोटरसाइकिल बरामद किए हैं। आरोपी चोरी के वाहनों के टायर-ट्यूब, इंजन आदि महंगे पुर्जे निकालकर कबाड़ी को बेच देते थे।

पुलिस को अब चोरी का सामान खरीदने वाले कबाड़ी की तलाश है। पुलिस पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पूछताछ के अाधार पर कबाड़ी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए रेड कर रही है। पकड़े वाहन चोरों की पहचान करण सिंह वासी गांव मछाणा और सुलखण सिंह वासी रामगढ़ भूंदड़ के तौर पर हुई है। दोनों को रिमांड हासिल किया गया है। सीआईए-1 के हवलदार अमरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उनको गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि संगत कैंचियां के पास चिकन काॅर्नर चलाने वाला करण सिंह अपने साथी सुलखण सिंह के साथ मिलकर आस-पास के इलाकों में मोटरसाइकिल चोरी करते हैं और वाहन चोरी करने के बाद उनके पुर्जे निकालकर जान पहचान वाले कबाड़ी को बेच देते हैं।

पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर इन दोनांे को धर दबोचा और उनकी पूछताछ के दौरान इनके ठिकाने से चोरी के 12 मोटरसाइकिल बरामद किए। इन मोटरसाइकिलों में से कई मोटरसाइकिलों के पुर्जे निकालकर आरोपियों ने कबाड़ी को बेच दिए थे। आरोपियों से पूछताछ के बाद कबाड़ी की पहचान की जा रही है, पहचान होते ही उसे केस में नामजद किया जाएगा। आरोपी करण सिंह चिकन कार्नर चलाता है जबकि इसका दोस्त सुलखण सिंह नशे का आदि है। दोनों ने नशे और ऐशपरस्ती के लिए वाहन चोरी शुरू कर दी।

