राहत:सिटी स्कैन व एचआरटी पीसीआर टेस्ट के दो हजार से अधिक वसूलने पर रोक

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना मरीजों के हित में जारी की नई एडवाइजरी, अस्पतालों को रिकार्ड हर सप्ताह सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस काे देने की हिदायत

कोरोना से विश्व परेशान है और कोरोना रोगी बिना किसी लक्षण पॉजिटिव आएं तो समस्या और विकट हो जाती है। हाल ही में अहमदाबाद व बाद में पंजाब के कुछ स्थानों से कोरोना के एचआर सीटी चेस्ट द्वारा मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग में रोगी पॉजिटिव मिले जबकि इससे पहले उनकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ रही थी।

कोरोना जांच के लिए अधिकृत एचआर सिटी पीसीआर टेस्ट रिजल्ट बीमारी की स्थिति हां या ना बताती है लेकिन एचआर सीटी चेस्ट रोगी में रोग की सही वस्तुस्थिति एवं गंभीरता को दिखाता है। इसी का फायदा उठा कुछ प्राइवेट अस्पताल संचालकों की तरफ से सिटी स्कैन और एचआरसीटी टेस्ट करवाने की होड़ शुरू हो गई व इसमें मरीजों व उनके परिजनों से मनमाफिक फीसें वसूल की जा रही थी।

कई स्थानों में तो स्कैन की एवज में पांच से सात हजार रुपए की वसूली हो रही थी। इसी के मद्देनजर राज्य सरकार ने हेल्थ व फैमिली वेलफेयर विभाग के मार्फत सभी सिविल सर्जनों के साथ अस्पताल प्रबंधकों को गाइडलाइन संबंधी पत्र जारी किया है इसके तहत मरीजों से टेस्ट के दो हजार रुपए से अधिक की वसूली नहीं करने व कोविड की पुष्टि के बाद विभाग की मंजूरी के बाद ही टेस्ट करने की हिदायतें दी गई है।

इसमें हर सप्ताह हुए टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट व पूरा रिकार्ड सिविल सर्जन के पास देने के लिए भी कहा गया है। सरकार ने यह फैसला मरीजों की कोविड को लेकर हो रही लूट को राेकने के लिए लिया है।

रेट सेंटर व अस्पतालों में डिस्पले करने हाेंगे ताकि मरीजों को मिले जानकारी

कोई भी प्राइवेट डायगोनिस्टक सेंटर दो हजार रुपए से अधिक सीटी स्कैन व एचआरसीटी के वसूल नहीं करेगा। वहीं इस बाबत पूरा डेटा सिविल सर्जन के साथ शेयर करेगा। वहीं सिटी चेस्ट स्कैन के आधार पर किसी भी कोविड मरीज को पॉजिटिव न नेगेटिव होने की पुष्टि नहीं करेगा बल्कि इसके लिए पहले से तय कोविड लैब टेस्ट के मानकों की पालना की जाएगी।

वही सभी सेंटर साप्ताहिक रिपोर्ट भी सेहत विभाग के देंगे जिसमें वह कितने मरीजों की जांच स्कैन के माध्यम से की गई व किस स्थिति में इसकी जांच हुई व इसमें वसूली गई राशि का विवरण रसीद सहित देना होगा। यही नहीं सभी सेंटर सरकार की तरफ से तय रेट अपने अस्पतालों में डिस्पले करेंगे। इसमें मरीज को देखने व उसे समझने में किसी तरह की दिक्कत न हो इसके चलते बोर्ड का आकार व शब्दावली स्पष्ट होना जरूरी है।

जांच को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उपयोगी माना जाता है

सीटी स्कैन द्वारा कोरोना की जांच को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उपयोगी माना गया है। एचआर सीटी चेस्ट रोग का डायग्नोसिस करने मे सहायक है एवं रोग की गंभीरता का पता लगाने व इलाज में सहायक है। एचआर सीटी चेस्ट से फेफड़े में कोरोना के कारण होने वाले बदलाव को जल्द पकड़ा जा सकता है।

पहले किए शोध में इस बात का भी खुलासा हुआ कि सीटी स्कैन से 40-50 फीसदी रोगी जो कि पीसीआर टेस्ट में फाल्स नेगेटिव थे उनके भी सीटी में बदलाव मिले। पीसीआर में फाल्स नेगेटिव होने की संभावना 33-40 फीसदी तक होती है जबकि पीसी आर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव वाले रोगियों में 12-15 फीसदी रोगियों का सीटी स्कैन सामान्य हो सकता है।

पीसीआर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव वाले रोगियों में 85-90 फीसदी रोगियों की सीटी स्कैन रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव होती है। इसके अलावा कोरोना के लक्षण के उभरने के 4-5 दिन बाद उन रोगियों में सीटी स्कैन 94-99 प्रतिशत तक केसों में पॉजिटिव हो सकता है जिनकी पीसीआर की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव रहती है। सीटी स्कैन की रिपोर्ट से यह निष्कर्ष निकाला जा सकता है कि रोगी को कुछ और दिन क्वारंटाइन रहना है या नहीं।

