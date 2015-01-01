पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यूनतम पारा:सर्दी व कोहरे में जकड़ा शहर, न्यूनतम पारा 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़का

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • दिनभर चली शीतलहर से कंपकंपाए लोग, सड़कों पर छाई वीरानी

तापमान में गिरावट एक सप्ताह से जारी है जबकि बुधवार को एकदम 5 डिग्री तापमान गिरकर 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा। दोपहर तक शहर कोहरे की चपेट में रहा हालांकि दोपहर के समय गुनगुनी धूप भी खिली लेकिन राहत नहीं मिली। दिन भर चली शीतलहर ने कंपकंपी बढ़ाई, दो से तीन मोटे गर्म वस्त्र पहनने के बावजूद ठिठुरन से हाथ-पैरों में दर्द व जकड़न न रुक पाई। शाम 5 बजे के बाद ठंड ने फिर से जोर पकड़ लिया जबकि सांझ ढलते तक तो शहर में वीरानी छा गई।न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरा : बुधवार को न्यूनतम के साथ-साथ अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट से सर्दी की ठिठुरन बढ़ी। न्यूनतम तापमान 7.5 डिग्री से गिरकर 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 14.5 से लुढ़ककर 10 डिग्री पर आ गया। वहीं हवा में नमी भी 97 प्रतिशत पहुंचने से 2.8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से शीतलहर चली।

हालांकि लगातार 4 दिनों से तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है जबकि आगामी दिनों में भी राहत के आसार नहीं है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में मौसम शुष्क रहने और तापमान के 3 से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना है। सर्दी की ठिठुरन से राहत पाने के लिए लगभग 10 दिनों से हीटर, ब्लोअर के साथ-साथ अंगीठी का इस्तेमाल बढ़ गया है। वहीं दफ्तरों के दरवाजे बंद करके कर्मचारी हीटर, ब्लोअर चलाकर ठंड से बचने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पाद न खरीद पाने वाले अधिकांश परिवार अंगीठी जलाकर कमरा गर्म करने को तरजीह दे रहे हैं और राहत मिलते ही सो जाते हैं। कमरा बंद करने और अंगीठी के

धुएं से उत्पन्न होने वाली गैस से अक्सर नीम बेहोशी अथवा आगजनी के मामले बढ़ते हैं। गैस गीजर से जरूरत मुताबिक पानी भरने के बाद रेगुलेटर बंद कर दें और इसके बाद बाथरूम में नहाने को जाएं। वहीं कोशिश करें कि गैस गीजर बाथरूम के बाहर ही लगाया जाए। लॉकडाउन की तंगी के बाद दिसंबर की कड़ाके की ठंड से गर्म वस्त्र बाजार में खूब रौनक है। विंड चीटर, कोट, वॉर्मर के अलावा गर्म जुराब, टोपी व मफलर की खूब बिक्री हो रही है। दो से तीन गर्म वस्त्र पहनने के बावजूद कंपकंपी छूट रही है, लोग जूते-जुराबों से लेकर सिर पर मफलर, टोपी से खुद को पूरी तरह से कवर कर रहे हैं।

