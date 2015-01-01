पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एचआईवी बांटने वाला ब्लड बैंक:कांट्रेक्ट कर्मियों पर गिर सकती है गाज आज सेहतमंत्री के पास पहुंचेगी फाइल

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेहत विभाग सख्त एक्शन लेने की तैयारी में

(संजय मिश्रा)
बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक से बिना जांच जारी हुए एचआईवी संक्रमित रक्त से 3 अक्तूबर 2020 से लेकर 17 नवंबर 2020 के मध्य 3 थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित मासूम बच्चों को एचआईवी संक्रमित रक्त लगने के मामले में पहले अधूरे एक्शन के बाद दूसरे केस की इंक्वायरी में सेहत विभाग ने सख्त एक्शन की तैयारी कर ली है। ब्लड बैंक में रक्त लेने व जारी करने के मध्य एसओपी को फॉलो नहीं करने के चलते हुए बहुत थोड़े समय में तीन बार ऐसी घटनाएं होने के बाद पूरा हेल्थ सिस्टम सवालें के घेरे में है। ऐसे में सरकार व सेहत विभाग के सीनियर अधिकारी दोहरी जांच के बाद किसी को भी बख्शने के मूड में नहीं हैं तथा विभाग का पूरा टारगेट ब्लड बैंक की कार्यप्रणाली को सुधारने का है। सेहत विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जांच के बाद रविवार को फाइल सेहत मंत्री के पास पहुंच जाएगी जिसमें सोमवार को नामों का खुलासा हो सकता है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार प्रथम चरण में कांट्रेक्ट कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है तथा ब्लड बैंक के सही संचालन को जिम्मेदार रेगुलर अधिकारी भी जांच अनुसार शामिल हो सकते हैं। वरिष्ठ डाक्टरों के पैनल द्वारा की गई जांच में ब्लड बैंक के स्टाफ की वर्किंग पर सवालिया निशान लगाए गए थे जिसमें एक कर्मचारी बलदेव रोमाणा जेल में व बाकी दो कांट्रेक्ट पर काम करतीं लड़कियों डॉ. करिश्मा व रिचा को बर्खास्त किया जा चुका है जबकि 7 नवंबर के केस में कांट्रेक्ट कर्मियों के विरोध के बाद कमेटी ने दो कर्मियों के काम पर सवाल उठाए हैं व दो शक के दायरे में है।

एक्शन होना तय, लेकिन क्या सिस्टम सुधरेगा?
7 नवंबर के एचआईवी संक्रमित रक्त को चढ़ाने के मामले में सेहत विभाग एक्शन करने को पूरी तरह तैयार है तथा इसमें प्रथम चरण में ब्लड बैंक का कांट्रेक्ट स्टाफ पर पहली कार्रवाई होना संभावित नजर आ रहा है, लेकिन इसमें कितने लोगों के नाम है, इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है, लेकिन इतना तय है कि लोकल व राज्य स्तरीय जांच कमेटी द्वारा एक्शन के साथ सिस्टम सुधारने की प्रक्रिया को भी विभाग अपडेट करना चाहता है। बिना जांच के संक्रमित रक्त बच्चों व एक महिला को चढ़ने के बाद सेहत विभाग इसके अलावा पूरे पंजाब की वर्किंग को लेकर भी चिंतित है तथा इस संबंधी दिशा निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं। एक्शन करने का मुख्य कारण ब्लड बैंक का सिस्टम सुधारना है, लेकिन क्या इससे सिस्टम सुधरेगा, यक्ष प्रश्न है।

ब्लड बैंक का सिस्टम सुधारा जाएगा
एचआईवी संक्रमण केस में एक्शन लिया जाएगा तथा यह केस बंद नहीं होगा तथा कोई और भी इसमें शामिल पाया जाता है तो उस पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। बठिंडा ब्लड बैंक का सिस्टम सुधारा जाएगा ताकि ऐसी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटनाएं भविष्य में नहीं हों।
हुस्न लाल, हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी, पंजाब सरकार

ब्लड डोनेशन में भारी कमी, परेशान हो रहे मरीज
अक्टूबर 2020 से लेकर अब तक करीब डेढ़ माह से समय में अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में रक्तदान में काफी कमी आई है, जिससे ब्लड बैंक रक्त की कमी से जूझ रहा है। वर्तमान में इमरजेंसी के दौरान ही जरूरतमंद लोग रक्तदान करने आ रहे हैं जिसमें रक्तदान के बाद ही रक्त मिल पा रहा है जिसमें एनजीओ व आमजन पीछे हट गए हैं। ऐसे में मरीजों के लिए रक्त की कमी भारी मुसीबत पैदा कर सकती है।

परेशानियों से जूझ रहे पीड़ित बच्चे
थैलासीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे जिन्हें एचआईवी रक्त चढ़ाया गया, बेहद मानसिक व शारीरिक परेशानी से गुजर रहे हैं तथा उनके अभिभावक भी चिंतित हैं। 7 से 13 वर्ष की आयु के प्रभावित बच्चों के परिवार स्टाफ की लापरवाही के लिए सजा के साथ मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं थैलेसीमिया वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के महिंदर सिंह व प्रवीन कुमार ने कहा कि पंजाब में लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ करने की लापरवाही लगातार हो रही है, लेकिन राज्य सरकार और बठिंडा विधायक तथा वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल ने अभी कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें