निरीक्षण:अस्पताल के शौचालयों में गंदगी व अव्यवस्था पर ठेकेदार और अधिकारियों काे फटकार

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेहत विभाग के प्रमुख स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने किया निरीक्षण

सेहत विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य हुसन लाल ने वीरवार को बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल में औचक निरीक्षण किया और अस्पताल में चल रहे रैनोवेशन व नई इमारतों का जायजा लिया। उनके साथ डीसी बठिंडा बी श्रीनिवासन, सिविल सर्जन बठिंडा डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू, जिला डेंटल अफसर डा. नरेश सिंगला, सिविल अस्पताल एसएमओ डा. मनिंदर पाल सिंह के अलावा इंजीनियरिंग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने कोविड वायरस के साथ-साथ डेंगू के इलाज संबंधी मरीजों को प्रदान की जा रही सेहत सेवाओं संबंधी जानकारी प्राप्त की।

वहीं डॉक्टरों व मेडिकल स्टाफ से उनकी समस्याओं को सुना और उनके कार्य को सराहा। उन्होंने टीम समेत एमरजेंसी वार्ड, सर्जिकल वार्ड, डेंगू वार्ड के साथ-साथ नई बनी इमारतों का भी निरीक्षण किया। रैनोवेशन के दौरान ठेकेदार की ओर से किए काम में कुछ खामियां भी पाई गई जिस पर संबंधित अधिकारियों को मामले की जांच कर कमियों को बिना किसी देरी दूर करने की हिदायत दी। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि उनके द्वारा हर सप्ताह सिविल अस्पतालों का दौरा किया जाएगा। अगर समय पर कमियां दूर न किया गया तो विभागीय कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। इसी बीच इमारत में लगे मेटेरियल से लेकर काम को बीच में अधूरा छोड़ना व दूसरा काम शुरू करने जैसे मामलों को गंभीरता से लिया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने डेंगू वार्ड व जनरल वार्ड का भी निरीक्षण किया। वहीं अस्पताल के विभिन्न वार्डों में बने शौचालय का भी निरीक्षण किया, इस दौरान शौचालयों में फैली गंदगी, दरवाजे आदि सही न होने पर ठेकेदार व इंजीनियरिंग विंग के अधिकारियों को फटकार भी लगाया। प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य ने डेंगू वार्ड व अन्य वार्ड में दाखिल मरीजों से भी मिले व उनकी समस्याओं को सुना। मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी मनिंदर पाल सिंह ने बताया कि बताया कि हेल्थ कार्पोरेशन के अधीन इंजीनियरिंग विंग बिल्डिंग निर्माण का कार्य देख रही है, कुछ कमियों संबंधी उन्हें नोटिस जारी कर इस मामले में जवाब तलबी की जाएगी।

