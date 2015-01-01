पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना अपडेट:कोरोना संदिग्ध तीन की मौत, सभी स्कूलों के स्टाफ की होगी सैंपलिंग

बठिंडा14 घंटे पहले
  • 49 नये केस मिले, 7992 संक्रमित, 167 की मौत

जिले में कोरोना वायरस का कहर कम नहीं हो रहा है। शनिवार को जिले में तीन कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की मौत हो गई वहीं 49 नए केस मिले हैं और 27 लोग ठीक हुए। अब जिले में 481 एक्टिव केस हो गए हैं। दूसरी तरफ शिक्षा संस्थानों में कोरोना संक्रिमत मरीजों का मिलना शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। इसमें सरकारी गर्ल्स सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल से 2, सरकारी मेरिटोरियस स्कूल से 3 स्टाफ कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं जबकि लहरा मोहब्बत थर्मल प्लांट से लगातार तीसरे दिन 4 कर्मियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है।

अब तक 7992 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। जबकि 167 के करीब लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। बठिंडा के निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल कोरोना संदिग्ध सुशील कुमार शर्मा (50 वर्ष) वासी गुरुहरसाए व फरीदकोट मेडिकल कालेज में दाखिल 73 वर्षीय सलोचना देवी वासी रामपुराफूल की मौत हो गई। एक अन्य निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल 65 वर्षीय कोरोना संदिग्ध महिला हरजीत कौर वासी जोगी नगर की मौत हो गई। हालांकि इनकी पुष्टि विभाग ने नहीं की है। सिविल सर्जन डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू ने बताया कि हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी से वीडियो कांफ्रेंस पर दूसरे फेज काे लेकर मीटिंग की गई, जिसमें उनसे अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश मिले हैं। हमने अपनी तरफ से 250 बेड का इंतजाम करने के साथ निजी अस्पतालों काे सतर्क रहने काे कहा है।

