ईएसआईसी का सकारात्मक प्रयास:वेरिफिकेशन सही तो बेरोजगार व्यक्ति को तीन माह 50% बेरोजगारी भत्ता देगा निगम

बठिंडा38 मिनट पहले
  • विभाग में रजिस्टर्ड व्यक्ति के बेरोजगार होने पर बढ़ाए सहयोग के हाथ

इंप्लाइज स्टेट इंश्योरेंस कॉर्पोरेशन (ईएसआईसी) के नाम से जाने जाते महत्वपूर्ण केंद्रीय निगम ने कोरोना लॉकडाउन में व्यवसाय को काफी अधिक नुकसान होने पर निगम के साथ रजिस्टर्ड व इंश्योर्ड लोगों कीं और मदद के हाथ बढ़ाए हैं। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू की गई अटल बीमित व्यक्ति कल्याण योजना (एबीवीकेवाई) के तहत अब ईएसआईसी के साथ रजिस्टर्ड किसी भी व्यक्ति के बेरोजगार होने पर अब उसे बेरोजगारी भत्ता दिया जाएगा बशर्ते इंप्लायर यानी की मालिक ने खुद को ईएसआईसी के पास रजिस्टर्ड करवाया हुआ हो।

निगम जहां पहले प्रतिमाह कमाई का 25 फीसदी बेरोजगारी भत्ता प्रदान कर रहा था, वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने इसे बढ़ाकर 50 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। वहीं बेरोजगारी भत्ता शुरू करने को अधिकतम दिनों की संख्या को 90 से बढ़ाकर अब 30 दिन कर दिया गया है जबकि अब अधिकतम 90 दिनों तक बेरोजगारी भत्ता अदा किया जा सकेगा जो बड़ी राहत मानी जा सकती है। यह नियम उन व्यक्तियों पर लागू होगा जो 24 मार्च 2020 से 31 दिसंबर 2020 के मध्य बेरोजगार की श्रेणी में आएंगे।
बठिंडा जिले में इस समय 50 हजार से अधिक व्यक्ति ईएसआईसी के साथ रजिस्टर्ड

ईएसआईसी द्वारा केंद्र सरकार के आदेश पर चलाई जा रही एबीवीकेवाई योजना के तहत विभाग के पास इंश्योर्ड या रजिस्टर्ड व्यक्ति को जहां बेरोजगार भत्ता बढ़ाकर दिया जाएगा, वहीं बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने के दिनों को अधिकतम बढ़ाकर 90 किया गया है। हालांकि इससे पहले किसी भी रजिस्टर्ड व बेरोजगार व्यक्ति, जिसे बीमा की राशि का भुगतान किया जाना है, के लिए कम से कम 90 दिन का समय तय किया गया था जिसे कम कर अब 30 दिन कर दिया गया है। केंद्र सरकार की इस पहल का उन लोगों व युवाओं को फायदा होगा जिनके मालिक या इंप्लायर ने खुद को ईएसआईसी के पास रजिस्टर्ड करवाया हुआ होगा। जानकारी के अनुसार बठिंडा जिले में इस समय 50 हजार से अधिक व्यक्ति ईएसआईसी के साथ रजिस्टर्ड हैं, जिसमें से करीब 15 हजार से अधिक व्यक्ति अकेले रिफाइनरी से ही हैं।

21 हजार से कम वेतन के रजिस्टर्ड लोगों को भत्ता

ईएसआईसी एक्ट 1948 की नियमावली के अनुसार जिस भी इंप्लायर या व्यापारी के पास 10 से अधिक कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं तथा वह ईएसआईसी के साथ रजिस्टर्ड है तथा काम करने वाले व्यक्ति का वेतन 21 हजार से कम है तो वह इस योजना का हकदार हो सकते हैं, बशर्ते वह निगम द्वारा जारी समयकाल के मध्य बेरोजगार हुआ हो। कोरोना लॉकडाउन में काफी बड़ी संख्या में युवाओं के बेरोजगार होने के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने एबीवीकेवाई के तहत यह सुविधा आमजन को प्रदान की है जिससे प्रभावित व्यक्ति को संभलने के लिए 90 दिन का वक्त मिल जाता है। नियमानुसार कोई भी प्रभावित व्यक्ति ऑनलाइन भी इस स्कीम में अप्लाई कर सकता है।

जांच के बाद मिलेगा भत्ता
ईएसआईसी के नियमानुसार विभाग के पास रजिस्टर्ड या इंश्योर्ड व्यक्ति या औरत अगर कोरोना काल के मध्य बेरोजगार हुए हैं तो विभाग आवेदनकर्ता के केस की जांच कर अपने हेडक्वार्टर को रिपोर्ट करेगा जहां से परमिशन मिलते ही उक्त व्यक्ति को बेरोजगारी भत्ता शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। विवेक, ब्रांच मैनेजर, ईएसआईसी, बठिंडा

