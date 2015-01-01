पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट का आग्रह:परीक्षा फीस माफ करने की मांग की

बठिंडा24 मिनट पहले
डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट का कहना है कि मुफ्त व लाजिमी शिक्षा का राग अलापने वाली पंजाब सरकार के सत्ता काल में सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ते विद्यार्थियों से कोरोना के संकटकालीन दौर में जबरी फीसें वसूलने के बाद शिक्षा बोर्ड ने मार्च 21 की परीक्षा के लिए तय की मोटी फीसें अभिभावकों की जेबों पर दिन-दिहाड़ा डाका मारने के समान है।

प्रदेश प्रधान दिग्विजय पाल शर्मा व सचिव स्वर्ण सिंह ओजला, जिला प्रधान रेशम सिंह, सचिव बलजिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि शिक्षा बोर्ड ने मैट्रिक के लिए 800 रुपए के अलावा प्रति प्रयोगी विषय 100 रुपए जबकि 12वीं के लिए 1200 रुपए परीक्षा फीस व प्रतियोगी परीक्षा 150 रुपए निर्धारित करके विद्यार्थियों व उनके अभिभावकों पर बोझ डाला है, ऐसा लगता है कि सरकारी स्कूल विद्यार्थियों को मुकाबले से बाहर करने की तैयारी है।

जिला कमेटी मेंबर जसविंदर बॉक्सर, बलजिंदर कौर, हरमंदर सिंह गिल, बग्गा सिंह, ब्लॉक प्रधान भूपिंदर माइसरखाना, भोला राम, अंग्रेज सिंह, नवचरणप्रीत, कुलविंदर विर्क, रतनजोत शर्मा, राजविंदर जलाल ने कहा कि कोरोना संकट में पिछले शैक्षिक सेशन में रद हुई बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सर्टिफिकेट, प्रयोगी परीक्षा में लाखों रुपए का मुनाफा कमाया है जबकि परीक्षा ड्यूटी देने वाले व पेपर मार्किंग करने वाले अध्यापकों को मेहनताना भी नहीं दिया। अध्यापक नेताओं ने स्पष्ट किया कि बोर्ड की ओर से मनमर्जी से बढ़ाई फीसें से मुफ्त शिक्षा देने के दावे खोखले साबित हो रहे हैं। शिक्षा बोर्ड को पिछले सेशन का मुनाफा सार्वजनिक करके नए सेशन की परीक्षा फीसों को माफ करना चाहिए।

