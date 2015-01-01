पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Bathinda
  • Demonstration In Protest Against Farming Laws, Central Government Convenes Meeting Of Farmers' Organizations In Delhi On 13

किसान संगठनों का प्रदर्शन:खेती कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन जारी, 13 को केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली में किसान संगठनों की बैठक बुलाई

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
खेती आर्डिनेंस के विरोध में 30 किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर रेलवे ट्रैक के समीप धरना प्रदर्शन के अलावा कार्पोरेट घरानों के कारोबार का घेराव मंगलवार को 41वें दिन भी जारी रहा। धरने में पहुंचे सैकड़ों किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करके रोष जताया।

बठिंडा के मुल्तानिया ओवरब्रिज के समीप बैठे किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए भारतीय किसान यूनियन सिद्धूपुर के प्रांतीय नेता बलदेव सिंह ने कहा कि लगातार डेढ़ महीने से प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान संगठनों से बातचीत के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने एक बार फिर से 13 नवंबर को दिल्ली में बैठक के लिए बुलावा भेजा है।

यह बैठक गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के आवास पर होगी जहां केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंदर सिंह तोमर और रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल की मौजूदगी में 30 किसान संगठनों के शिष्टमंडल से गहन विचार-विमर्श होगा।

बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार से खेती आर्डिनेंस के संबंध में होने वाली महत्वपूर्ण बैठक के संदर्भ में 12 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में 30 किसान संगठनों की ओर से बैठक रखी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब का किसान अपने हक की खातिर संघर्ष में कूदता है तो उसे अंजाम तक पहुंचाकर ही दम लेता है, भले ही संघर्ष कितना ही लंबा क्यों न चले, किसानों के हौसले पस्त नहीं होते।

टीचर्स होम में भाकियू एकता उगराहां की बैठक आज

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की प्रांतीय बैठक 11 नवंबर को टीचर्स होम में रखी गई है। जिला प्रधान शिंगारा सिंह मान ने बताया कि दोपहर 2.30 बजे होने वाली बैठक में केंद्र सरकार के मालगाड़ी के साथ यात्री गाड़ी चलाने की हठ के बारे में विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि कार्पोरेट घरानों के जो पेट्रोल पंप ठेकेदारों की ओर से चलाए जा रहे हैं, उनका घेराव खत्म कर दिया गया है और अब सिर्फ सीधा कंपनी की ओर से संचालित पेट्रोल पंप ही घेरे जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 11 नवंबर से बरनाला रोड स्थित रिलायंस मार्केट का घेराव किया जाएगा।

