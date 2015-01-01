पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:पक्का वेतन लगाने व सरकारी राशन देने की मांग, डिपो होल्डरों ने वित्तमंत्री का दफ्तर घेरा

बठिंडा3 घंटे पहले
डिपो होल्डर एसोसिएशन ने मंगलवार को अपनी विभिन्न प्रकार की मांगों को लेकर बठिंडा में राज्य स्तरीय प्रदर्शन किया।

इसके तहत डिपो होल्डराें ने गोनियाना रोड स्थित है वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल के दफ्तर का घेराव किया। राज्य प्रधान सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह अपनी मांगों को लेकर लंबे समय से संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। मगर हर बार उनको भरोसा ही दिया जाता है।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि विधानसभा चुनावों के समय वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल ने उनके साथ बातचीत कर पक्का वेतन लगाने व सरकारी राशन देने का वादा किया था। मगर अभी तक उनकी एक नहीं सुनी।

उन्होंने बताया कि पंजाब में एक क्विंटल के पीछे डिपो होल्डर को 47 रुपए ही दिए जा रहे हैं तो हरियाणा में 170 व दिल्ली में 200 प्रति क्विंटल दिए जा रहे हैं। यहां तक कि कई राज्यों में तो डिपो होल्डरों का वेतन भी लगा हुआ है।

उनका कहना है कि सरकार डिपो होल्डर का वेतन लगाने के अलावा उनका बीमा करे। वहीं लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का खर्चा सरकार अपने लेवल पर करे। इसके अलावा उनका कमीशन भी बढ़ाया जाए। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि दिवाली के बाद फूड सप्लाई मंत्री भारत भूषण आशू का घेराव किया जाएगा।

