कुपोषण के खीलाफ पहल:कुपोषण झेल रही गर्भवती महिलाओं को जारी होंगे डाइट चार्ट

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • महिला और बाल विकास मंत्रालय का गर्भवती महिलाओं के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य काे लेकर अहम फैसला, जरूरत अनुसार मिलेगी डाइट

महिला व बाल विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा गर्भवती महिलाओं और कुपोषण की समस्या झेल रही गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए डाइट चार्ट तैयार किया गया है। ये डाइट चार्ट इसलिए भी खास है कि ये क्षेत्र के अनुसार है। यानी गर्भवती महिलाओं को किस तरह की डाइट की जरूरत है और कितने समय में कितना भोजन करना चाहिए। ये सारी जानकारी दी गई है। अगर गर्भवती महिला का भार तय भार से ज्यादा है तो उसे किन चीजों को नहीं खाना है इसके बारे में भी बताया गया है।

वहीं, अगर महिला तय भार से कम है तो डाइट में किन चीजों को बढ़ाना है ये बताया गया है। मंत्रालय द्वारा छह तरह के डाइट चार्ट बनाए हैं। इसमें मध्य भारत, उत्तर पूर्वी भारत, उत्तरी भारत, पूर्वी भारत, दक्षिणी और पश्चिमी भारत के पर्यावरण और जरूरत के मुताबिक डाइट बताई गई है।18.5-23 नॉर्मल बीएमआई गर्भवती महिलाओं काे गर्भावस्था के दौरान 10 किलो वजन बढ़ाना चाहिए। 18.5 बीएमआई से कम वाली महिलाओं को 13 किलो का भार बढ़ाना चाहिए। 23 से ज्यादा बीएमआई महिलाएं 7-10 किलो का वजन बढ़ा सकती हैं। गर्भावस्था के दौरान महिलाओं को डबल फोर्टिफाइड (आयरन व आयोडीन) वाले नमक का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। वहीं, नमक भी रोजाना 5 ग्राम से कम लेना चाहिए।

वुमेन एंड चिल्ड्रन अस्पताल एसएमओ डा. सुखजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान अस्पताल में चेकअप करवाने के लिए आने वाली प्रत्येक महिलाओं को डाइट के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है व अस्पताल में दाखिल प्रत्येक महिला मरीजों को डाइट चार्ज के आनुसार ही खाने के लिए दिया जाता है। उक्त चार्ट में कई वस्तुएं पहले से ही मरीजों को दी जा रही है।

सुबह दूध से करें शुरुआत, मौसमी फल जरूर लें
उत्तर भारत की गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुबह की शुरुआत 200 मिली. दूध से करने के लिए कहा गया है,लेकिन जी मिचलाने की सूरत में दूध से पहले रस या बिस्किट दिया जा सकता है। सुबह 8 बजे नाश्ते में तीन परांठा (75 ग्राम) या डेढ़ कप दलिया और दाल (75 ग्राम व 15 ग्राम), सब्जी(100 ग्राम) अगर मांसाहारी हैं तो 1 उबला अंडा या पनीर (30 ग्राम) ले सकते हैं। 10.30 बजे मौसमी फल (100 ग्राम) लें। दोपहर का खाना 1 बजे लें। जिसमें दो कप चावल(100 ग्राम) या 4 रोटी (100 ग्राम), दाल, हरी पत्तेदार सब्जी (75 ग्राम), आधी कटोरी दही (100 मिली), सलाद (50 ग्राम), मांसाहारी चिकन या मटन(30 ग्राम) ले सकते हैं। शाम के नाश्ते में एक मौसमी फल (100 ग्राम) और मूंगफली या तिल इत्यादि(30 ग्राम) लें। 8 बजे रात के खाने में दो कप चावल (100 ग्राम) या चार रोटियां(100 ग्राम), आधा कप चने की दाल(15 ग्राम) हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां(75 ग्राम), सब्जियां(100 ग्राम), आधा कप दही(100 मिली.) लें। रात को सोने से पहले दूध(100 मिली) लें।

