डिजिटल वोट:राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर ई-ईपिक से डिजिटल वोट डाउनलोड करने की शुरुआत, किया जागरूक

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
चुनाव आयोग ने मतदाता पहचान पत्र को डिजिटल करते हुए ई-ईपिक मोबाइल एप काे सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर लांच किया। वोटरों को ई-ईपिक एप के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए जिला चुनाव अफसर के निर्देशानुसार जिले के तमाम बूथों पर बीएलओ की स्पेशल ड्यूटियां लगाई गई। चुनाव आयोग की ओर से ट्रेनिंग प्राप्त बीएलओ की ओर से ई-ईपिक के बारे में मतदाताओं को जानकारी दी और 5-5 नए वोटरों को मतदाता पहचान पत्र डाउनलोड करने की प्रक्रिया समझाई। लांचिंग के पहले चरण में 25 से 31 जनवरी तक नए वोटरों के ईपिक डाउनलोड होंगे जबकि 1 फरवरी से हरेक मतदाता अपनी केवाईसी

करवाकर मतदाता पहचान पत्र अपने मोबाइल, कंप्यूटर अथवा डिजी लॉकर में सेव कर सकेगा। नगर निगम चुनाव के मद्देनजर अपनी वोट के बारे में जानकारी हासिल करने वालों का हुजूम भी हरेक बूथ पर उमड़ा। जिला स्तर पर मनाए गए 11वें नेशनल वोटर दिवस पर डीसी ने जिले के वोटरों को जागरूक करने के लिए वैन को झंडी देकर रवाना किया। उन्होंने नेशनल वोटर दिवस की महत्ता बताते हुए जिला निवासियों से अपील

की कि 18 की उम्र पूरी कर चुका नागरिक वोट बनवाने से वंचित न रहे। जागरूकता वैन शहर का भ्रमण करके इलाका निवासियों को वोट की अहमियत बताते हुए डर और दबाव में आए बिना अपने वोट का लाजिमी तौर पर इस्तेमाल करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इसके अलावा रोज गार्डन, दादी-पोती पार्क, हनुमान चौक, अमरीक सिंह रोड, गोल डिग्गी आदि विभिन्न छह प्वाइंट्स पर भी खड़े रहकर चुनाव के प्रति जागरूकता

फैलाई।सरकारी पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में जिला स्तरीय 11वां नेशनल वोटर दिवस मनाया गया। मुख्य मेहमान एडीसी सिंह व तहसीलदार सुखबीर सिंह बराड़, चुनाव तहसीलदार भारतभूषण बांसल ने शमां रोशन करके समारोह की शुरुआत की। प्रिंसिपल यादविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि सभी योग्य विद्यार्थियों की वोटें बनाई जा चुकी है। सरकारी पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज, सरकारी राजिंदरा कॉलेज व एसएसडी गर्ल्स कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों ने

वोटों को समर्पित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पेश किए। मुख्य मेहमान ने स्वीप की विभिन्न गतिविधियों में जिले में अच्छा काम करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के अलावा स्वीप गतिविधियों के अधीन करवाए गए मुकाबले में पोजिशन हासिल करने वाले और सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियां पेश करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित किया।

