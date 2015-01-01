पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सावधान !:फिर से यह समय न देखना पड़े, इसलिए मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी है जरूरी

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अब न तो सामाजिक दूरी न ही चेहरे पर मास्क, फोटो : एसएस साेनू

जहां एक ओर प्रशासन कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका में तैयारियों में जुटा है वहीं शहरवासी अब इस महामारी को लेकर बिलकुल ही लापरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं। हालात इस कदर बदतर हैं कि बाजारों में लोग ना तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान दे रहे और ना ही ज्यादातर लोग चेहरे पर मास्क लगा रहे हैं।

सतर्कता: पहरेज ही है कोरोना से बचाव का तरीका

लॉकडाउन के दौरान सूना पड़ा कोर्ट रोड बाजार
लॉकडाउन के दौरान सूना पड़ा कोर्ट रोड बाजार

कोरोना अभी पूरी तरह समाप्त नहीं हुआ है और न ही इसकी कोई दवा अभी उपलब्ध है। ऐसे में चेहरे पर मास्क लगाकर और सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर ही इसके फैलाव को रोका जा सकता है। इस लिए घर से निकलते समय इन नियमों को याद रखें।

खतरा: कम्यूनिटी संक्रमण की ओर बढ़ रहे कदम

बिना चेहरे पर मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर हम अपने साथ साथ अपने परिजनों की जिंदगी को भी खतरे में डाल रहे हैं। कोविड- 19 नियमों का पालन नहीं करने से हम कम्यूनिटी संक्रमण की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं क्योंकि बाजार में घूम रहा एक भी संक्रमित व्यक्ति सैकड़ों को संक्रमित कर सकता है।

वर्तमान स्थिति: बठिंडा में 7 और मानसा में 1 की मौत

मंगलवार को बठिंडा में कोरोना से 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही मृतकों का आंकड़ा 177 पहंुच गया है। वहीं 3 नए केस सामने आए हैं जबकि 38 लोग ठीक हुए हैं। मानसा में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 5 नए केस सामने आए हैं, वहीं 6 लोगों को तंदरुस्त होने के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है। मानसा वासी 47 साल के एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें