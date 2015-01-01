पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरार:बुजुर्ग ठग ने की तीसरी वारदात, 35 हजार के लेडीज सूट लेकर हुआ फरार

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
अगर आप कपड़ों आदि कारोबार करते हो ताे एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति से सावधान हो जाएं। ये व्यक्ति हजारों रुपए के कपड़े खरीदने के बहाने आपको झांसे में लेकर ठगी का शिकार बना सकता है। तीन महीने में यह तीन ठगी कर चुका है। यह शातिर ठग अपने झांसे में लेकर बीड़ तालाब में बस्ती में लेडीज सूट की दुकान करने वाली महिला से 30-35 के सूट लेकर फरार हो गया। उक्त व्यक्ति दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया। यह केवल उन दुकानों को ही निशाना बनाता है, जिन्हें महिलाएं चलाती हैं। बीड़ तालाब बस्ती नंबर चार की रहने वाली महिला सोनू ने बताया कि वह बस्ती नंबर 4 में लेडीज सूट की दुकान चलाती है। दो दिन पहले एक व्यक्ति उनकी दुकान में आया आैर कहने लगा कि उसके घर पर शादी है और उसे 20-25 सूट चाहिए। उक्त व्यक्ति ने उसे बताया कि वो भी बस्ती में रहता है और 25 से 30 सूट पसंद करने के बाद बोला कि वो अपने घर में िदखाने के लिए लेकर जा रहा है और पंसद आने पर वो पैसे देकर चला जाएगा। साेनू कौर ने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति इतना कहकर उससे 25 के करीब सूट लेकर चला गया। वो शाम तक उसका इंतजार करते रहे। बाद में पता चला कि उनके साथ ठगी हुई है। आरोपी गली में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया। इस संबंध में पुलिस को शिकायत और फुटेज दे दी है। बता दें कि उक्त ठग नवंबर में जोगी नगर में रूबी नामक महिला से 25 के करीब सूट ये कहकर ले गया था कि उसका घर पास में ही है, उसके बाद वापस नहीं आया। इसके अलावा अमरपुरा बस्ती में आरे के पास स्थित सुखविंदर नामक व्यक्ति की पत्नी से उक्त ठग 30 के करीब लेडीज सूट ले गया और पैसे नहीं देकर गया।

