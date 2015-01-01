पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बातचीत बेनतीजा:परिवार ने पुलिस सुरक्षा ठुकराई, संस्कार न करने पर अड़े डेरा प्रेमी

बठिंडा28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिता की हत्या के बाद बेसुध है बेटी
  • हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर प्रदर्शन जारी, प्रशासन डेरे की कमेटी से मिला
  • भगता भाईका में लंबा खिंच सकता है शांतिमय प्रदर्शन, डेरा प्रेमियों ने 15 डिग्री तापमान में सड़क को बनाया आशियाना

बठिंडा के भगता भाईका में 20 नवंबर को मनी ट्रांसफर शॉप के मालिक व डेराप्रेमी मनोहर लाल की हत्या से गुस्साए आसपास के जिलों और गांव सलाबतपुरा के ग्रामीणों ने मनोहर लाल के शव को बीच सड़क पर रखकर रविवार को भी प्रदर्शन किया। एसडीएम और एसएसपी ने डेरे की 45 सदस्यीय कमेटी से बातचीत की, जो बेनतीजा रही। कमेटी के सदस्यों ने पुलिस को स्पष्ट किया कि पुलिस पहले आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करे। पुलिस ने जिम्मी को दो गनमैन देने की पेशकश की, लेकिन परिवार ने इसे ठुकरा दिया है। जिम्मी ने कहा पूरे परिवार व रिश्तेदारों को जान का खतरा है। इसलिए डेरे के अंदर ही हैं। वहीं, डेरे ने शांतिमय प्रदर्शन जारी रखने व संस्कार नहीं करने का निर्णय बरकरार रखा है।

बठिंडा के भगता भाईका में 20 नवंबर को डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल अरोड़ा की हत्या के बाद इलाके में सहमी सी शांति नजर आ रही है, लेकिन भगता से करीब 10 किलोमीटर दूर गांव सलाबतपुरा में इस मर्डर का असर नजर आ रहा है। डेरा प्रेमी व परिवार पिछले दो दिनों से गेट के सामने मृतक मनोहर लाल का शव लेकर शांतिमय प्रदर्शन कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग पर अडिग हैं। दिन के अलावा रात को 15 डिग्री से कम तापमान में भी डेरा प्रेमी सड़क को ही अपना आशियाना बनाए हुए हैं तथा सड़क पर लगे टैंट के नीचे सभी डेरा प्रेमी ठंड के बावजूद सो रहे हैं जबकि महिलाएं अंदर शैड में विश्राम करती हैं। डेरा के निर्देश के अनुसार रोजाना सुबह अलग-अलग स्टेशनों से लोग कारें व बसें लेकर सलाबतपुरा पहुंच रहे हैं जिसमें से अधिकांश को मात्र पुलिस फार्मेलिटी के लिए रोक कर पता पूछने के बाद जाने दे रही है, लेकिन सारा ट्रैफिक उक्त रोड से डायवर्ट किया जा चुका है तथा दिन-रात यहां पुलिस का सख्त पहरा है। वहीं मृतक मनोहर लाल के बेटे जतिंदरबीर जिम्मी व परिवार के अलावा दूसरे दिन भी बठिंडा व आसपास के जिलों से हिंदू व सिख संगत काफी बड़ी संख्या में नजर आई।

डेरा के अनुसार पंजाब व हरियाणा की पूरी संगत को सलाबतपुरा आने से रोका गया है। रविवार सुबह एसडीएम फूल नवीन कुमार व बाद दोपहर एसएसपी विर्क कमेटी से मिले तथा उन्हें केस की जांच के बारे में बताया तथा कहा कि जल्द घटना में शामिल लोगों को पुलिस अरेस्ट कर लेगी तथा अगर डेरे कमेटी से शव के संस्कार की अपील की जिसे अभी कमेटी ने स्वीकार नहीं किया है। बठिंडा के आसपास बरनाला, श्री मुक्तसर साहिब से डेरा प्रेमी पहुंच रहे हैं।

केस को जल्द हल करने का प्रयास कर रहे
पुलिस अपनी तरफ से इस केस को जल्द हल करने का हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। टीमें बनाकर मामले की गंभीरता से जांच की जा रही है। पोस्ट अपडेट करने वाले लोग यहीं बैठे हुए हैं जिन्हें जल्द हिरासत में लिया जाएगा।
भूपिंदरजीत सिंह विर्क, एसएसपी

डेरा काे आशंका, संस्कार कर दिया तो शायद अारोपी गिरफ्तार ही ना हो
पूर्व में हुए डेरा प्रेमियों के अधिकांश कत्ल मामलों में हुई गिरफ्तारियों से डेरा संतुष्ट नहीं है। इसके चलते डेरा कमेटी में सरकार व पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास कुछ कम नजर आ रहा है। इसलिए डेरा आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को बाजिद है। 45 सदस्यीय कमेटी के सदस्य हरचरण सिंह ने कहा कि प्रशासन गंभीरता दिखा रहा है, लेकिन इस केस में कार्रवाई होना जरूरी है। एसएसपी भूपिदंरजीत सिंह विर्क की डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा के सीनियर वाइस चेयरमैन जगजीत सिंह सहित 8 कमेटी सदस्यों से करीब डेढ़ घंटा बंद कमरे में बातचीत भी हुई जो काफी सकारात्मकता रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें