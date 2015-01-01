पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:कल दोपहर डबवाली पहुंचकर दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे किसान संगठन

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
गांव कोटशमीर से किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते हुए।

खेती आर्डिनेंस, बिजली संशोधन व पराली जलाने पर जुर्माना कानूनों के विरोध में किसान अपनी आवाज बुलंद करने को दिल्ली कूच करने की पूरी तैयारी कर चुके हैं। अलग-अलग 8 जिलों से किसानों के काफिले 25 नवंबर को बठिंडा व तलवंडी से होते हुए दिल्ली घेराव के लिए रवाना होंगे।

पड़ोसी जिले श्रीमुक्तसर साहिब, फरीदकोट, फाजिल्का, फिरोजपुर, मोगा, गुरदासपुर, अमृतसर, नाभा से हजारों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों के काफिले दोपहर 2 बजे से बठिंडा आना शुरू होंगे जहां से काफिले तलवंडी साबो पहुंचकर रात्रि ठहराव के बाद 26 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे आगे डबवाली की तरफ जाएंगे।

किसानों के काफिलों की वजह से बठिंडा की प्रमुख सड़कों पर दोपहर 2 बजे से देर रात तक जाम के हालात बनेंगे। दिल्ली घेराव को जा रहे किसानों के लिए जिले के 1300 से ज्यादा गांवों की ओर से दिल खोलकर मदद की जा रही है। किसान यूनियन के जत्थों के घर-घर जनसंपर्क करने पर हर परिवार की ओर से आटा, दाल, दूध, घी, तेल, नमक, मिर्च-मसाले, चीनी के अलावा रजाई-बिस्तर आदि भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

वहीं किसान परिवारों एवं गांव निवासियों की ओर से स्वेच्छा से आर्थिक मदद भी की जा रही है जिसकी किसान यूनियनों की ओर से बाकायदा पर्ची काटकर दी जा रही है। कुछेक किसान संगठनों की ओर से किसानों से प्रति एकड़ 50 रुपए के हिसाब से फंड अदायगी की जिम्मेदारी भी लगाई गई है जिसमें लगभग हर किसान ने अपना योगदान दिया है।

भाकियू एकता उगराहां के जिला प्रधान शिंगारा सिंह मान ने कहा कि वे किसी किसान परिवार पर आर्थिक मदद की शर्त नहीं थोपते क्योंकि यह फंड नहीं दंड है लेकिन जब वे सहयोग की अपील करते हैं तो निर्धारित से कहीं ज्यादा राशि उन्हें मिल जाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि तमाम तरह के फंड के अलावा दूध, राशन व झंडे तक समेत तमाम खर्च का हिसाब रखा जाता है और बाकायदा 3 लोगों के नाम साझा बैंक खाता में रकम जमा होती है। गांव की कमेटियां गांव से फंड एकत्र करती हैं, उनके आगे ब्लॉक को जमा होती है, उसी अनुपात में आगे जिला व प्रदेश को फंड भिजवाया जाता है।

