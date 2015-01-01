पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:उद्घाटन भाजपा कार्यालय का पर पहुंच गए किसान, कार्यक्रम करना पड़ा रद्द

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
बठिंडा के मित्तल मॉल के साथ भाजपा के दफ्तर का वीरवार को उद्घाटन समारोह था जिसके चलते किसानों को पता चला और उन्होंने समारोह की जगह पर आकर धरना लगा दिया। समारोह स्थल पर पहुंचे किसान प्रदर्शन करते हुए वहीं इनसेट में नींव पत्थरों पर पर्दा हटाकर किसान दफ्तर के उद्घाटन के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए।
  • भाजपा नेता जेपी नड्डा के आने की संभावना के चलते सुबह से ही बड़ी संख्या में किसान धरना देकर बैठे

पंजाब के 10 जिलों में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा का 19 नवंबर को पार्टी कार्यालयों का उद्घाटन करने का कार्यक्रम वीरवार काे किसानों के विरोध के चलते सफल नहीं हो पाया। किसान पंजाब के जिलों में भाजपा कार्यालय खोलने का विरोध कर रहे हैं।

इसके चलते वीरवार को किसानों ने बठिंडा में मित्तल माल के नजदीक धरना देकर अपना विरोध जताया। किसानों के विरोध के चलते भाजपा को कार्यालय उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम रद्द करना पड़ा। हालांकि पार्टी का कहना है कि कार्यक्रम तकनीकी कारणों से रद्द किया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार बठिंडा में भाजपा नेता के आने की संभावना के चलते शहर के मित्तल माल के नजदीक खुलने वाले भाजपा कार्यालय के समक्ष सुबह से ही बड़ी संख्या में किसान पुरुष व महिलाएं भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के नेतृत्व में जमा हो गए तथा उन्होंने उद्घाटन स्थल के बाहर अपना टेंट लगाकर धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

जिक्रयाेग है कि बठिंडा में मित्तल माल के नजदीक भाजपा द्वारा अपना दफ्तर खोला जाना था, किसानों को तो यह भी सूचना थी कि कार्यक्रम में भाजपा प्रधान जेपी नड्ढा भी पहुंच रहे हैं। इसकी भनक लगते ही उन्होंने दफ्तर का नींवपत्थर रखने से पहले ही धरना देना शुरू कर दिया। इसके कारण यह कार्यक्रम रद्द करना पड़ा। वहीं भाजपा ने जब अपना कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया तो किसानों ने धरना देकर शहर में रोष मार्च निकालने का एलान किया।

किसानों ने राज्य में कहीं भी भाजपा कार्यालय नहीं खुलने देने का किया एलान

जिक्रयोग है कि भाजपा की ओर से आगामी नगर निगम चुनावों को मुख्य रखते हुए हर शहर में पार्टी दफ्तर खोले जा रहे हैं। जिसका किसानों द्वारा खुलकर विरोध किया जा रहा है। किसानों ने एलान किया कि किसी भी जगह पर भाजपा के दफ्तर खोलने नहीं दिए जाएंगे।

इस मौके पर प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों ने एलान किया कि भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के पंजाब दौरे के दौरान किसान संगठन अपनी मांगों को लेकर उनका घेराव करेंगे तथा राज्य में कहीं भी भाजपा कार्यालय नहीं खुलने देंगे।

किसानों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों को बर्बाद करना चाहती है, जिसके लिए किसान लगातार अपनी लड़ाई लड़ेंगे। उनके द्वारा भाजपा को पंजाब में कहीं भी अपने दफ्तर खोलने नहीं दिए जाएंगे, क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार ने ही पंजाब में किसानों का सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान किया है। जबकि आने वाले दिनों में भी भाजपा जहां भी कार्यक्रम करेगी, उसका विरोध किया जाएगा।

प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार की ओर से कृषि विधेयकों को पास कराने के बाद पंजाब में जारी गतिरोध पर बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के उस बयान जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि पंजाब में आंदोलन कर रहे लोग बिचौलिये हैं और किसान इस आंदोलन में शामिल नहीं हैं का किसानों ने कड़ा विरोध करते हुए उनके खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।

