26 को दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी:6 महीने का लंगर-पानी ले दिल्ली जाने के लिए शंभू, खनौरी और सरदूलगढ़ बॉर्डर पर जुटने लगे किसान

बठिंडा/ संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
इस बार तैयारी पूरी है।
  • बठिंडा से चला पहला काफिला महलकलां पहुंचा
  • भाकियू नेता बोले- हरियाणा बाॅर्डर सील करें या अार्मी तैनात कर दें दिल्ली जाकर दम लेंगे

खेती आर्डिनेंस, बिजली संशोधन और पराली जलाने पर जुर्माना कानूनों के विरोध के सुर सीधा केंद्र सरकार तक पहुंचाने के लिए पंजाब के किसान 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली घेराव के लिए रवाना हो रहे हैं। पंजाब के अलग-अलग जिलों को 3 जोन में बांटकर शंभू बार्डर, डबवाली और खनौरी के रास्ते हरियाणा में प्रवेश कर दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी है।

जिला संगरूर के खनौरी शहर के रास्ते से पंजाब के 5 जिले लुधियाना, मानसा, बरनाला, पटियाला व संगरूर से किसानों के काफिले दिल्ली जाएंगे। वहीं बठिंडा, मोगा, गुरदासपुर, श्रीमुक्तसर साहिब, अमृतसर, फरीदकोट, फाजिल्का, फिरोजपुर, नाभा से किसानों के कुछ काफिले शंभू बॉर्डर और कुछ सरदूलगढ़ से होकर दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के साथ-साथ अन्य 30 किसान-मजदूर संगठनों की ओर से दिल्ली रवानगी को लेकर तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है। किसान मुख्य सड़क किनारे खेतों में डेरा लगाकर बैठ गए हैं। ट्रालियों राशन समेत बर्तन, कपड़े, रजाईयां, बरसाती कोट छतरी आदि सामान लोड़ कर लिया गया है। सामान वाली ट्रालियों की छतों को वाटरप्रूफ बनाया गया है। जिसमें लाइट तक का प्रबंध भी किया गया है।

किरती किसान यूनियन के राज्य करवीनर भूपिंदर लौंगोवाल ने बताया कि अमृतसर, गुरदासपुर, पठानकोट जिलों से संबंधित किसान मंगलवार रात को ही रवाना हो गए हैं। जिन किसानों ने शंभू बार्डर के जरिए हरियाणा में दाखिल होना है उनका पड़ाव सरहिंद गुरुद्वारा साहिब में होगा। भाकियू एकता उगराहां के राज्य प्रधान जोगिंद्र सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। यदि किसानों को रास्ते में रोकने का प्रयास किया गया तो किसान वहीं अपना मोर्चा शुरू कर देंगे।

हरियाणा में यहां होगा किसानों का पड़ाव

किरती किसान यूनियन के भूपिंदर लौंगोवाल ने कहा कि शंभू बैरियर के जरिए जाने वालों का पड़ाव सरहिंद गुरुद्वारा साहिब, खनौरी के जरिए जाने वालों का खनौरी गुरुद्वारा साहिब और सरदूलगढ़ से जाने वालों का तलवंडी साबो गुरुद्वारा साहिब में होगा।

काफिला जहां रोकेंगे, वहीं धरना लगा देंगे : बलदेव

बठिंडा से भारतीय किसान यूनियन सिधुपूर के नेतृत्व में हजारों किसानों का ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों का पहला काफिला मंगलवार को दिल्ली की ओर रवाना हुआ। शाम के समय काफिला मौड़ से होते हुए महलकलां पहुंचकर रात्रि विश्राम के लिए रुका यहां से सुबह काफिला दिल्ली की ओर रवाना होगा।

काफिले का नेतृत्व कर रहे जिला प्रधान बलदेव सिंह संदोहा ने बताया कि लगभग 50 हजार किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों के जरिए दिल्ली घेराव के लिए जा रहे हैं। बार्डर सील करके उन्हें रोकने के प्रयास है। भले ही जितनी ज्यादा फोर्स तैनात कर दें दिल्ली जाकर दम लेंगे। उन्हें रास्ते में कहीं पर रोकने का प्रयास किया गया तो अनिश्चितकाल के चक्का जाम कर देंगे।

आज बठिंडा के प्रमुख सड़क जाम रहने का अंदेशा

8 जिलों से किसानों के काफिले 25 नवंबर को बठिंडा व तलवंडी से होते हुए दिल्ली घेराव के लिए रवाना होंगे। पड़ोसी जिले श्रीमुक्तसर साहिब, फरीदकोट, फाजिल्का, फिरोजपुर, मोगा, गुरदासपुर, अमृतसर, नाभा से हजारों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों के काफिले दोपहर 2 बजे से बठिंडा आना शुरू होंगे जहां से काफिले तलवंडी साबो पहुंचकर रात्रि ठहराव के बाद 26 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे आगे डबवाली की तरफ जाएंगे। किसानों के काफिलों की वजह से बठिंडा की प्रमुख सड़कों पर दोपहर 2 बजे से देर रात तक जाम के हालात बनेंगे।

हरियाणा बॉर्डर सील: खट्‌टर सरकार ने तैनात की पुलिस फोर्स

हरियाणा सरकार ने किसानों का दिल्ली कूच रोकने के लिए बाॅर्डर सील कर दिया है। बॉर्डर पर भारी फोर्स तैनात की गई है।

