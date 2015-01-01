पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत की डबल डोज:तीसरी बार जिले में कोरोना 0, ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत 5 गुणा कम हुई

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 और 15 नवंबर को भी कोई संक्रमित नहीं मिला था, अब जिले में 257 एक्टिव केस, 7462 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके, 198 गवां चुके जान

मार्च माह से आरंभ हुई कोरोना महामारी के दौर से लेकर दिसंबर माह के 16 दिनों में बुधवार को जिले में कोई भी नया कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं आया, इससे पहले नवंबर माह के दो दिनों में (8 और 15 नवंबर को) एक भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज नहीं आया और 24 नवंबर को 3 व 25 नवंबर को 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज आए थे। इसके अलावा कोरोना काल में ऐसा कोई दिन नहीं था कि जिस दिन 20 से कम और 100 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि न हुई हो। बुधवार को जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जारी कोविड रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सेहत विभाग की ओर से अब तक 115942 लोगों की कोविड सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें 8849

की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, जिन्हें इलाज के लिए मेडिकल टीमों की निगरानी में कोविड सेंटर व होम आइसोलेशन में शिफ्ट किया गया है। 7462 लोगाें काे स्वस्थ होने के बाद घर भेज दिया गया। 198 कोरोना संक्रमितों की इलाज दौरान मौत हुई है। बुधवार को 19 कोरोना संक्रमित ठीक हुए जबकि अभी 257 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिला प्रशासन लोगों से अपील की कि सर्दी का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है, कोरोना वायरस खत्म नहीं हुआ है, बल्कि केस कम हुए हैं। ठंड का मौसम कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण के लिए बेहद संवेदनशील है।

295 रैपिड टेस्ट किए
बुधवार को 295 रैपिड टेस्ट किए गए, जिसमें 7 सैंपलाें रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जिसमें सिविल अस्पताल के फ्लू कार्नर से 21, मौड़ मंडी से 6, रामपुरा फूल से 9, तलवंडी साबो से 47, बालियांवाली से 56, नथाना से 4, गोनियाना से 9, संगत से 42, घुद्दा से 1, रामा मंडी से 7 मेहराज से 2 लोगों के रैपिड टेस्ट किए गए।

मानसा में एक और मौत-मानसा|बुधवार को मानसा जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 4 नए केस सामने आए हैं जबकि 14 ठीक हुए। वहीं बुधवार को ख्याला कलां के एक 55 साल के व्यक्ति की पटियाला में मौत होने से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 50 हो गई है।

प्रतिदिन 15 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर तक पहुंच गई थी खपत, अब घटकर 2 से 3 रह गई

इन दिनों संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से घटने लगी है। ऐसे में सरकारी-निजी अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड-सप्लाई में भी कमी आई है। क्योंकि इन दिनों इसकी खपत घटी है। सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना की दस्तक के दौरान प्रतिदिन 15 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की डिमांड होती थी। जुलाई के बाद यह बढ़कर 30 सिलेंडर तक पहुंच गई थी। यह नवंबर के अंत तक घटकर 2 से 3 तक पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक 33 बड़े ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर खपत हुई है। वहीं नवंबर माह में 66 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रिफिल करवाकर डीडीआरसी सेंटर व अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में भेजे। नवंबर माह से पहले अक्टूबर व अन्य महिनों में 30 दिनों में कम से 450 बड़े ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों की खपत थी, प्रतिदिन 15 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर लगते थे। कोरोना का अटैक रोगी के फेफड़ों पड़ता है, जोकि शरीर के अंगों तक पहुंचने वाली ऑक्सीजन को प्रभावित करता है। ऐसे में रोगियों की उखड़ती सांसों को स्थिरता प्रदान करने के लिए ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होती है।

एक बड़े सिलेंडर में 7 क्यूबिक मीटर यानी 7 हजार लीटर ऑक्सीजन होती है। सिविल अस्पताल के डॉ. रमनदीप गोयल ने बताया कि कोरोना जब चरम पर था, तब ऑक्सीजन की खपत बहुत हुई है। हालांकि बीते कुछ दिनों से राहत है। कोरोना संक्रमण फेफड़ों को प्रभावित करता है। यह ब्लड में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई को बाधित करता है। इससे रोगी का एसपीओटू यानी ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन घटती जाती है। सामान्य एसपीओटू 95 तक होती है, लेकिन इसका कम होना घातक साबित हो सकता है। सांस लेना कठिन हो जाता है। इसलिए रोगी में ऑक्सीजन की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए एसपीओटू के मद्देनजर ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होती है। अगर 90 से कम सेचुरेशन है तो 6 से 8 लीटर प्रति मिनट, 70 से कम है तो 10 से 12 लीटर प्रति मिनट, वेंटिलेटर पर रोगी है तो 50 लीटर तक प्रति मिनट, एचएफएनओ से 30 से 60 लीटर प्रति

मिनट तक ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई दी जाती है। यह तब तक, जब तक एसपीओटू 95 तक न पहुंच जाए। फिलहाल अस्पताल में वेंटीलेटर की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है, सिर्फ मेडिकल कालेज व निजी अस्पतालों में ही सुविधा उपलब्ध है। सिविल अस्पताल में तैनात चीफ फार्मासिस्ट गिरीश के अनुसार डीडीआरसी सेंटर में पिछले 15 दिनों से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई है, जिसके कारण ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों की खपत कम है। उक्त सेंटरों में 15 दिनों में 33 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रिफिल करवाकर भेजे गए हैं। वहीं नवंबर माह के 30 दिनों में 450 ऑक्सीजन सेंटर खपत हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें