कृषि बिल:भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री मदन मोहन मित्तल का किसानों ने सर्किट हाउस में किया घेराव

बठिंडा
  • इधर, शिअद (डी) नेता ढींढसा ने खुद को बताया किसान संघर्ष का समर्थक
  • आनन-फानन में पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और दरवाजे के आगे रस्सी की बाड़ बनाकर किसानों को रोका
  • कृषि बिल और निगम चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा करने आए थे पूर्व मंत्री, किसानों ने पता चलते ही लिया एक्शन

बठिंडा के सर्किट हाउस में भाजपा नेताओं व पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से मिलने व नगर निगम चुनाव व अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने पहुंचे शिअद-भाजपा सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री मदन मोहन मित्तल का किसानों ने दोपहर को घेराव किया। सोमवार को देर शाम पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से कृषि बिलों के अलावा चुनाव आदि पर चर्चा करने के बाद वह दोपहर को जैसे ही वापसी को तैयार हुए, इस बात की भनक मिनी सचिवालय के नजदीक बैठे किसानों को हो गई तथा तुरंत ही करीब 20 किसानों ने सर्किट हाउस के मुख्य गेट पर घेराबंदी करते हुए वहीं बैठकर केंद्र सरकार व भाजपा के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे।

आनन-फानन में पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची तथा उन्होंने दरवाजे के आगे रस्सी की बाड़ बनाकर किसानों को पीछे रोका तथा दूसरे गेट से पहले उनकी कार और बाद में उन्हें एक प्राइवेट कार से निकाल दिया। वहीं शिअद डेमोक्रेटिक के प्रधान सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा किसानों से मिलने पहुंचे तो किसानों उन्हें भी भाजपा नेता समझ घेर लिया।

बठिंडा के सर्किट हाउस में भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री मदन मोहन मित्तल का घेराव करने पहुंचे किसान यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं को रस्सी बांधकर रोकने की कोशिश करते हुए पुलिस कर्मचारी। (इनसेट) मुख्य गेट पर किसानों के डटे रहने पर पुलिस ने पिछले गेटपर एक प्राइवेट गाडी से पूर्व मंत्री को सर्किट हाउस से बाहर निकाला।

सर्किट हाउस के गेट पर प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों से मिलने पहुंचे ढींढसा

शिअद डेमोक्रेटिक के प्रधान सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा, जोकि पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से मिलने आए थे, सर्किट हाउस से निकलकर किसानों से मिलने पहुंचे जिसे किसानों ने भाजपा नेता समझकर नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी, लेकिन ढींढसा ने किसानों से कहा कि वह उनके प्रदर्शन को पूरा समर्थन करते हैं तथा उनकी आवाज को आगे भी उठाएंगे। जहां भाजपा नेता कमरे में मौजूद रहे, वहीं दूसरी तरफ प्रेसवार्ता के बाद बाहर निकले सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा किसानों से मिलने चले गए। गेट पर पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ उन्होंने अलग-अलग किसान संगठनों से नुमाइंदों से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद वह काफी देर तक किसानों से कृषि बिलों पर चर्चा करते रहे तथा कहा कि शिअद यूनाइटेड हमेशा ही किसानों की मांगों पर साथ है।

सुबह पार्टी नेताओं से मीटिंग, दोपहर को घेराव
सोमवार शाम को पार्टी पदाधिकारियों व पूर्व जिलाध्यक्षों से मुलाकात करने पहुंचे मदन मोहन मित्तल ने जहां पार्टी नेताओं से कृषि बिलों पर चर्चा की, वहीं उन्होंने निगम चुनाव व शिअद के साथ गठबंधन टूटने के बाद बदले हालातों की भी जानकारी ली। वहीं मंगलवार सुबह भी उन्होंने प्रेस तथा पार्टी के बाकी पदाधिकारियों से बैठक ली, लेकिन दोपहर में जैसे ही वह वापस लौटने को तैयार हुए, किसानों को उनकी मौजूदगी की भनक लग गई तथा उन्हाेंने सर्किट हाउस के गेट को घेर लिया तथा कहा केंद्र व भाजपा नेताओं के खिलाफ कृषि बिलों पर नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। करीब आधा घंटा इस प्रदर्शन के होने के चलते डीएसपी टू अश्वंत सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे तथा उन्होंने गेट पर पुलिस की रस्सी से बैरिकेडिंग कर किसानों को गेट पर रोका तथा पहले उनकी कार व बाद में उन्हें प्राइवेट वाहन से दूसरे गेट से निकाल दिया।

