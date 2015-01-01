पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आयुर्वेद डाक्टर्स को सर्जरी की परमिशन देने से रोष

बठिंडा9 घंटे पहले
भारत सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद के पीजी डाक्टर्स को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति देने का आईएमए के आह्वान पर इंडियन डेंटिस्ट एसोसिएशन, बठिंडा ने क्लिनिक बंद कर फायर ब्रिगेड चौंक पर एकत्र होकर विरोध दर्ज करवाया। आईएमए के आह्वान पर आईडीए के सदस्य डेंटिस्ट डाक्टरों ने भी इस परमिशन को देने पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि अलग-अलग विशेषताओं को एक जगह पिरोने का काम सरकार कर तो रही है, लेकिन इससे फायदा की बजाए नुकसान हो सकता है। आईडीए के प्रवक्ता डा. रितेश गुप्ता व सेक्रेटरी डा. बीडी पुरी व आईडीए टीम सदस्यों ने कहा कि इलाज के लिए आयुर्वेद व बाकी विधियों में काफी अंतर है

तथा इनकी ट्रेनिंग में भी अंतर है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेडिसन एक निरंतर खोज व आधुनिक सिस्टम पर आधारित है। वह लोग आयुर्वेद के खिलाफ नहीं हैं, लेकिन इस मिक्सोपैथी से हेल्थ केयर में भूचाल आने की आशंका है। अगर मरीज किसी इंफेक्शन का शिकार बनता है या आपात स्थिति में आता है तो जिम्मेदार कौन होगा। शुक्रवार को सभी डेंटल क्लिनिक बंद रखे गए।

