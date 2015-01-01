पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:चिट्‌टे के नशे के लिए बनाया गैंग, राहगीरों से लूटते थे गाड़ियां और मोटरसाइकिल, सात आरोपी काबू

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपियों से पिस्तौल, कृपाण और अन्य हथियार बरामद किए, चार दिन का मिला पुलिस रिमांड

रात के समय गाड़ियां और मोटरसाइकिल लूटने वाले एक 12 बदमाशों के गिरोह का दयालपुरा पुलिस ने पर्दाफाश किया है। पुलिस ने गिरोह के 7 लोगों को अवैध पिस्तौल के अलावा अन्य तेजधार हथियार बरामद किए हैं जबकि पांच फरार हैं।

गिरोह में शामिल बदमाश नशे के आदि हैं जो चिट्टे के नशे की पूर्ति के लिए रात के समय वारदातों को अंजाम देते थे। इन लोगों ने कितनी वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है, पुलिस ने इसका खुलासा नहीं किया है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि अदालत से इनका चार दिन का रिमांड लिया गया है। रिमांड के दौरान कई वारदातों के ट्रेस होने की उम्मीद है। पकड़े गए बदमाशों की पहचान हरिंदरपाल सिंह, मनिंदर सिंह, मंगतू सिंह, मनजिंदर सिंह, बिट्टू खान, चमकौर सिंह, बलराज सिंह वासी सुरजीतपुरा झुगियां के तौर पर हुई है जबकि पांच लोग अज्ञात हैं।

सभी के खिलाफ थाना दयालपुरा में केस दर्ज किया गया है। भगता चौकी के इंचार्ज एसआई सुखजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें मुखबिरी मिली थी कि दयालपुरा थाने के आधीन आते इलाके में करीब 12 लोगों का एक गैंग सक्रिय है जो रात के समय सुनसान जगहों पर बहाने से गाड़ियां और मोटरसाइकिलों को रुकवाते हैं और गाड़ियों के रुकते ही ये बदमाश हथियारों के बल पर गाड़ी चालक को लूटने के अलावा गाड़ी भी लूटकर फरार हो जाते हैं।

इस गैंग में हरिंदरपाल सिंह, मनिंदर सिंह, मंगतू सिंह, मनजिंदर सिंह, बिट्टू खान, चमकौर सिंह, बलराज सिंह वासी सुरजीतपुरा झुगियां के अलावा पांच अन्य लोग भी शामिल हैं। इसमें सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि नशा की पूर्ति के लिए इन इन लोगों ने गैंग बनाया था। इन लोगों के पास से मौके पर एक पिस्तौल 32 बोर, दो लाठियां, दो कृपाण आदि हथियार बरामद किए गए हैं।

जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश किया गया था, यहां से इनका 4 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड मिल गया है। रिमांड के दौरान इनसे लूटपाट की कई वारदातें ट्रेस होने की संभावना है।

