ट्रेनिंग:वैक्सीन के रख रखाव व टीकाकरण के लिए हेल्थ वर्करों को दी जाएगी ट्रेनिंग

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
  • 10 हजार 500 फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वारियर्स और स्टाफ को पहले वैक्सीन

कोरोना से बचाव की वैक्सीन के टीकाकरण के लिए सेहत विभाग की ओर से तैयारी जोरों पर है। इसके लिए सेहत विभाग की आेर से वैक्सीन को कोल्ड चेन में सुरक्षित रखने व वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जरूरत अनुसार कर्मचारियों को ब्लाक स्तर पर ट्रेनिंग देने का कार्य भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। सेहत विभाग अधिकारियों का मानना है कि जनवरी माह के किसी भी सप्ताह में कोरोना वैक्सीन बठिंडा पहुंच सकती है। जिला सेहत विभाग की ओर से पहले चरण के लिए करीब 10 हजार 500 सरकारी व निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वारियर्स और स्टॉफ को यह वैक्सीन लगाया जाएगा।

इसके लिए जिले से लेकर ब्लॉक स्तर तक तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके बाद 50 साल से अधिक आयु के लोगों को यह वैक्सीन लगेगा, फिर नंबर नॉन कम्युनिकेबल डिजीज यानि डायबिटीज, हाइपरटेंशन और कैंसर के मरीजों का आएगा। सेहत अधिकारियों के अनुसार कोरोना वैक्सीन आने के बाद जरूरत पड़ने पर कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज करने वाले व अन्य प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डाक्टर, स्टाफ के अलावा अन्य विभागों में तैनात कर्मचारियों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा, ताकि किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत न हो।

टीकाकरण के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टॉस्क फोर्स और ब्लॉक लेवल की तैयारी हो गई है। जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए अलग-अलग स्थानों पर वॉकिंग कोल्ड के साथ-साथ कुल 41 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट बनाए गए हैं। सरकार के आदेशानुसार जिला स्तर पर सेहत कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। जिले में जैसे ही वैक्सीन आएगी, उसके एक सप्ताह के अंदर लोगों को लगाना प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। जिले में 41 फोकल कोल्ड चैन प्वाइंट बनाए गए हैं, इनमें 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर डोज रखे जा सकते हैं। यदि यहां किसी बड़े डिफॉल्ट की वजह से बिजली भी चली जाती है तो वैक्सीन को 60 घंटे तक कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा।

सिविल सर्जन बठिंडा डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू ने बताया कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों में कमी दर्ज की गई है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमितों के ठीक होने का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीन जनवरी माह के किसी भी सप्ताह में आने की उम्मीद है। कोरोना वैक्सीन के रखरखाव संबंधी पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। वहीं संबंधित कर्मचारियों को ब्लाक स्तर पर ट्रेनिंग भी दी जा रही है। वहीं जरूरत पड़ने पर निजी अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों की भी मदद ली जाएगी। विभाग के पोर्टल पर अपलोड किए गए नाम व नंबर के अनुसार वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

