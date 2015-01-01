पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौड़ बम ब्लास्ट:हाईकोर्ट में पुलिस के खिलाफ अवमानना के मामले में सुनवाई 19 जनवरी को

मौड़ मंडीएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मौड़ मंडी में हुए बम धमाके के मामले में पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने अवमानना याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए पंजाब सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर 19 जनवरी तक स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने का आदेश दिया है।

याचिकाकर्ता का आरोप है कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद मुख्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया। हाईकोर्ट में मौड़ बम ब्लास्ट मामले में पंजाब पुलिस एसआईटी के खिलाफ अवमानना याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। न्यायालय ने एसआईटी सदस्य डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता एवं अन्य के खिलाफ के अवमानना मामले की सुनवाई 19 जनवरी तक स्थगित कर दी है।

उनका प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे वकीलों ने अदालत से समय मांगा था। जिक्रयोग्य है कि पातड़ा निवासी गुरजीत सिंह ने एडवोकेट महेंद्र जोशी के माध्यम से याचिका दायर कर पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता, एडीजीपी ईश्वर सिंह, आईजी अमित प्रसाद, आईजी अरुण मित्तल और बठिंडा के एसएसपी नानक सिंह के खिलाफ अवमानना के तहत कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

याचिकाकर्ता ने आरोप लगाया है कि इस मामले की जांच के लिए गठित एसआईटी ने हाईकोर्ट के आदेशानुसार सही जांच नहीं की। इसके अलावा हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद मुख्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया।

याचिका में कहा गया कि ब्लास्ट के मुख्य आरोपी गुरतेज सिंह, अवतार सिंह और अमरीक सिंह पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं और ये सब डेरा सच्चा सौदा से जुड़े हैं। इसके अलावा जेल में बंद डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख राम रहीम से भी पूछताछ नहीं की जा रही है।

एसआईटी ने पूरे मामले में कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की है जबकि पिछले वर्ष 18 अक्टूबर को हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार को नए सिरे से एसआईटी गठित कर जांच का आदेश दिया था। याचिका में यह भी कहा गया कि एसआईटी की तरफ से अदालत में जो चालान पेश किया गया, वह भी अधूरा था।

इसमें कहा गया कि अभी मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार नहीं हुए हैं और जांच जारी है। याचिकाकर्ता के अनुसार इस वर्ष सितंबर में हाईकोर्ट ने एसआईटी को दो सप्ताह में मुख्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया था। इसके बावजूद एसआईटी अभी तक मुख्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई है। यह सीधे तौर पर हाईकोर्ट के आदेश की अवमानना का मामला है। लिहाजा संबंधित अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

जिक्रयोग है कि 31 जनवरी 2017 को विस चुनाव से पहले डेरा मुखी के समधी पूर्व विधायक हरमंदर जस्सी की रैली में कार ब्लास्ट हुआ था, जिसमें वह बाल-बाल बचे थे। ब्लास्ट में अशोक, बरखा रानी निवासी मौड़, हरपाल पाली निवासी जस्सी की घटनास्थल पर मौत हो गई थी, जबकि सौरभ सिगला (13), रिपिन दीप (11), जपसिमरन सिंह(14) और अंकुश इंशा (11) ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ा था। दो दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए थे।

