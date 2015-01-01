पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई मुफ्त:इधर, स्कूल खुलना पड़ रहा भारी एक साथ भरनी पड़ रही है फीस

बठिंडा3 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूल खोलने के दो महीने बाद ही अभिभावकों के सिर पर फीसों का बोझ लाद दिया है। सरकार की हिदायतों पर 15 अक्टूबर से 9वीं से 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए ही 3 घंटे के लिए सिर्फ सरकारी स्कूल ही खुले और इन कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों से साल भर का फंड के साथ-साथ परीक्षा फीसें वसूलना शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों की कंटीन्यू के तौर पर 150 रुपए भी जमा करवाए गए और समय पर फीस न भरने की एवज में इनके नाम तक काट दिए गए। सरकारी स्कूलों में पहली से 8वीं तक पढ़ाई मुफ्त है, जबकि 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के लिए स्कूल खोलने पर पूरे साल की फीस एकत्र की जा रही है। कक्षा 9वीं व

10वीं के बच्चों से पीटीए, स्पोर्ट्स, कल्चरल एक्टिविटी और अमलगमेटेड फंड का प्रति माह 55 रुपए के अनुपात में साल भर का 660 रुपए जमा करवाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं 11वीं व 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों से ज्योग्राफी, फाइन आर्ट, फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री व बायोलॉजी के फंड समेत पीटीए, स्पोर्ट्स, कल्चरल एक्टिविटी और अमलगमेटेड फंड के साल के 1128 रुपए भरने की हिदायत है। वहीं 10वीं परीक्षा फीस 1100 रुपए जबकि 12वीं की परीक्षा फीस 1650 रुपए 10 दिसंबर तक जमा करवाई गई जबकि इसके बाद 500 रुपए लेट फीस वसूली जा रही है।

