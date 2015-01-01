पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बठिंडा के सिविल अस्पताल का एक और कारनामा:एक और थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे को चढ़ाया एचआईवी पॉजिटिव खून

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले भी एक साल की बच्ची को चढ़ाया था संक्रमित ब्लड

(चंदन ठाकुर/ संजय मिश्रा)
शहीद मनी सिंह सरकारी अस्पताल में एक साल की बच्ची और महिला को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव का खून चढ़ाने के मामले में अभी जांच चल ही रही थी कि एक और थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित 7 साल के बच्चे को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव ब्लड़ चढ़ा दिया गया। यही नहीं, बच्चे की ब्लड रिपोर्ट एचआईवी पॉजीटिव भी पाया गया है। फिर से ये मामला सामने आने के बाद सरकारी अस्पताल के अधिकारियों व ब्लड बैंक कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप मच गया है। वहीं यह मामला प्रदेश स्तर के हेल्थ अधिकारियों के पास भी पहुंच गया है। पीड़ित बच्चे के परिवार ने बुधवार को एसएमओ डॉ. मनिंदरपाल सिंह को शिकायत देकर मामले में लापरवाह अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। एसएमओ डॉ. मनिंदरपाल सिंह ने जांच कमेटी का गठन कर दिया गया है।

एसएमओ डॉ. मनिंदरपाल सिंह को महिला ने शिकायत दी कि उसके थैलेसीमिया बेटे को हर महीने सरकारी अस्पताल में ब्लड चढ़ता है। 7 नवंबर को ब्लड लगवाने अस्पताल गईं। जब बच्चे को ब्लड लग रहा था उस समय लैब कर्मी ने बच्चे का ब्लड सैंपल लिया और कोई जानकारी नहीं दी कि क्यों लिया गया है। सोमवार को बच्चे को फिर से सरकारी अस्पताल बुलाया और ब्लड टेस्ट हुआ। उसके बाद बताया गया कि उनका बेटा एचआईवी पॉजीटिव है। उन्हें शक है कि ये बीमारी बेटे को ब्लड चढ़ने से हुई है। बच्चे की मां ने एसएमओ से जिम्मेदार आरोपियों पर सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की।

जांच टीम की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई होगी
मामले की जांच टीम करेगी तथा सारे तथ्यों की जांच के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है कि गलती कहां हुई है। हमें सभी पक्षों को देखना, सुनना व समझना होगा। अगर कोई गलत होगा तो कार्रवाई जरूरी होगी।
-डॉ. अमरीक सिंह, सिविल सर्जन, बठिंडा

जांच में पता चलेगा ये गलती कहां और कैसे हुई
थैलेसीमिया बच्चा एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आने का मामला मेरे ध्यान में आ गया है। इस मामले में सीनियर अधिकारियों ने जांच के लिए कमेटी बना दी है। जांच के बाद पता चलेगा, आखिर ये कब कैसे हो गया।
-डॉ. मयंक जैन, बीटीओ ब्लड बैंक, सरकारी अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें