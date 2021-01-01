पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करवाई:एचपीसीएल नेे 13 सरकारी स्कूलों को दिया 75.87 लाख का इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • पर्याप्त संसाधन से सरकारी स्कूलों में बनेगा पढ़ाई का अच्छा माहौल: महाप्रबंधक मनोज कुमार शर्मा

सरकारी स्कूलों का कायाकल्प करने में हिन्दुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लि. अहम भागीदारी निभा रहा है। कारपोरेट सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व के तहत एचपीसीएल ने जिले में गांवों के सरकारी स्कूलों के उत्थान का बीड़ा उठाते हुए अब तक 13 सरकारी स्कूलों में 75.87 लाख रुपए की लागत से जरूरत का सामान उपलब्ध कराया। सरकारी स्कूल उत्थान मुहिम के तहत गांव कोटबख्तू के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में 29 जनवरी को विशेष कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके मुख्यातिथि एचपीसीएल के महाप्रबंधक मनोज कुमार शर्मा ने स्कूल को उनकी जरूरत के अनुसार सहायता सामग्री भेंट की।

उन्होंने बच्चों को कड़ी मेहनत से पढ़ाई करके अच्छे नंबर लाने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने बताया कि शिक्षा को प्रोत्साहन देने के मकसद से ही सरकारी स्कूलों में जरूरत के हिसाब से उपयोगी इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर व अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई गई जिससे स्कूलों में पढ़ाई का अच्छा माहौल बनने से बच्चों के परिणाम शानदार रहेंगे। मनोज कुमार शर्मा ने कंपनी की क्रियाकलापों और सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व की गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि कोटबख्तू के प्राइमरी स्कूल में 13.45 लाख जबकि सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में 18 लाख रुपए का इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर भेंट किया गया।

वहीं अब तक जिले के 13 स्कूलों में 6 स्मार्ट क्लास के लिए 38 कंप्यूटर, 3 आरओ वाटर प्लांट, 10 शौचालय, 70 छत वाले पंखे, 240 ड्यूल डेस्क, 268 कुर्सियां, 11 लाइब्रेरी टेबल, 51 अलमारियां, 35 ग्लास अलमारियां, 15 कंप्यूटर टेबल और 52 डस्टबिन उपलब्ध करवाई। अधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि एचपीसीएल की ओर से सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल जस्सी पौ वाली, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल नसीबपुरा, सरकारी

प्राइमरी स्कूल कोटशमीर, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल गुलाबगढ़, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल कोटबख्तू, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल कटार सिंह वाला, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल कोटशमीर वांदर पत्ती, सरकारी हाई स्कूल नसीबपुरा, सरकारी हाई स्कूल कटार सिंह वाला, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कोटबख्तू, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल गुलाबगढ़, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल रामसरा, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल जस्सी पौ

वाली समेत 13 स्कूलों में जरूरत का सामान उपलब्ध करवाया गया है। इसी तरह रामा मंडी डिस्पैच स्टेशन बठिंडा के मुख्य प्रबंधक अख्लाक अहमद ने एचपीसीएल भूमिगत तेल पाइप लाइन की सुरक्षा के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड ने पेट्रोल, डीजल और केरोसिन की सप्लाई के लिए भूमिगत पाइपलाइन बिछाई गई है। उन्होंने अनुरोध किया कि अगर कहीं भी

पाइपलाइन के क्षेत्र में संदिग्ध गतिविधि का पता चले तो तुरंत उसके बारे में हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड को जानकारी दें। इस मौके डीईओ सेकेंडरी संजीव कुमार ने गांव के स्कूलों को सामान उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए एचपीसीएल अधिकारियों का धन्यवाद किया। इस अवसर पर डीएसएसएम मोहिंदर पाल सिंह के अलावा सरकारी प्राइमरी व सेकेंडरी स्टाफ का सहयोग रहा।

