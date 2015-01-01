पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीराम का अपमान:भगवान श्रीराम का पुतला जलाने के विरोध में माल रोड ब्लाक, सामूहिक हनुमान चालीसा पाठ किया

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
दशहरा की शाम को गांव मानवाला में मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम का पुतला फूंकने के विरोध में मंगलवार को पंजाब के हिंदू संगठनों के आह्वान पर प्रदेश भर के जिला मुख्यालयों पर हिंदू संगठनों ने अनोखे अंदाज में रोष प्रदर्शन किया व सरकार व प्रशासन की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने के विरोध में रोष जताया।

मंगलवार को श्री हनुमान चौक पर सभी हिंदू समाज के नेता व सदस्यों ने दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक सैकड़ों की तादाद में एकत्र होकर सड़क पर बैठकर सामूहिक हनुमान चालीसा पाठ किया।

हिंदू समाज के नेताओं में भाजपा नेता सुखपाल सरां ने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि जिस भगवान राम जी के आदर्शों पर यह देश बना है, उसी देश में हिंदू धर्म विरोधी ताकतें हिंदुओं को नीचा दिखाने को इस तरह की कायरतापूर्ण व धर्मों को बांटने वाली हरकतों को अंजाम दे रही हैं।

उन्होंने पुतला जलाने वाले हिंदू विरोधी षडयंत्रकारियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग उठाई। हिंदू समाज के लोगों ने कहा कि वायरल वीडियो में नजर आ रहे बाकी करीब 40 आरोपियों व षडयंत्रकारियों की जल्द पहचान कर गिरफ्तार किया जाए व धार्मिक भावना को ठेस पहुंचाने व धार्मिक प्रतीकों की बेअदबी करने वाले सभी आरोपियों पर कानून के तहत 302 की कार्रवाई कर केस दर्ज किया जाए।

उन्होंने पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने वाले हिंदू विरोधी साजिशकर्ता का पता लगाने के लिए एसआईटी का गठन करने की मांग की। वहीं कांग्रेस व व्यापारी नेताओं ने भी भगवान श्री राम के पुतलों को जलाए जाने की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की है।

