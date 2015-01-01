पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी सीज़न:त्योहारों के मद्देनजर फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने दुकानों में की खाद्य पदार्थों की चेकिंग

बठिंडा3 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदारों ने यूज बेस्ट बिफोर का ध्यान न रखा तो होगा 2 लाख जुर्माना

त्योहारों के मद्देनजर जिला सेहत विभाग की ओर से दुकानों व वर्कशॉपों पर खाद्य पदार्थों की चेकिंग तेज कर दी गई है। मंगलवार को सेहत विभाग की फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने बठिंडा सिटी के साथ-साथ गोनियाना मंडी में स्थित मिठाइयों व अन्य दुकानों व वर्कशॉपों में खाद्य पदार्थों की चेकिंग की।

सहायक फूड कमिश्नर अमृतपाल सिंह की अगुवाई में गठित टीम में शामिल एफएसओ दिव्या गोस्वामी की टीम ने मिठाइयां तैयार करने वाले कारखानों (वर्कशॉपों) में सफाई के प्रबंधों का जायजा भी लिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए कानून के तहत तैयार मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य किया गया है। इसी के तहत टीम की ओर से दुकानों का जायजा लिया गया।

टीम द्वारा मंगलवार को गोनियाना मंडी में हलवाई, बेकरियों, डेयरियों सहित करियाना स्टोरों में खाद्य पदार्थों की चेकिंग की गई। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से मिठाइयों संबंधी बनाए गए उक्त कानून संबंधी यदि कोई दुकानदार इसे नहीं लिखता तो विभाग की ओर से उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी और 2 लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना किया जा सकता है।

सख्ती से लागू होगा कानून : फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 1 अक्टूबर से मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य किया है। कानून संबंधी सहायक फूड कमिश्नर अमृतपाल सिंह ने कहा कि इस कानून को सख्ती से लागू करवाया जाएगा। दूसरी और अगर मिठाई के साथ डिब्बा तोला तो मिठाई बेचने वाले दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना भी हाेगा।

2 दिन बाद खराब होने वाली मिठाइयां

बंगाली मिठाई, मिल्क बादाम, रसगुल्ला, रसमलाई, रबड़ी रसमलाई, शाही टोस्ट, चमचम, संदेश, मलाई रोल, बंगाली रबड़ी, गुर संदेश, हरि भोग, अनार कली, रसकट्‌टा, खीर।

4 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां

लड्‌डू और खोया स्वीट्स से बना मिल्क केक, मथुरा पेड़ा, प्लेन बर्फी, मिल्क बर्फी, पिस्ता बर्फी, कोकोनट व चॉकलेट बर्फी, साफ्ट पेड़ा, बूंदी लड्‌डू, कोकोनट व लाल लड्‌डू, मोतीचूर मोदक, खीर कदम।

7 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां

घी व ड्राई फ्रूट लड्‌डू, काजू कतरी, आटा लड्‌डू, ड्राई फ्रूट गुजिया, काजू केसर, काजू बेक्ड गुजिया, शकरपारा, शाही लड्‌डू, मूंग बर्फी, बेसन बर्फी, काजू अंजीर रोल।

