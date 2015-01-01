पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेमी मनोहर लाल की डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल की हत्या:गैंगस्टर सुक्खा गिल ने लिया हत्या का जिम्मा, हत्यारों के नाम भी बताए

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग काे लेकर सलाबतपुरा में किया रोड जाम, अधिकारियों से बातचीत बेनतीजा रही

(रामपुरा फूल)
डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल की हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग काे डेरा प्रेमियों ने सलाबतपुरा में बने डेरा सच्चा सौदा के डेर के आगे लाश को फ्रिजर में रखकर रोड जाम कर दिया। डेरा प्रेमियों का कहना है कि जब तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होती तब तक उनका संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। इस मौके पर 45 मेंबरी स्टेट कमेटी के सदस्य हरचरण सिंह ने अनिश्चितकालीन धरने का एलान कर दिया। पता चला है कि धरने में 1500 के करीब डेरा प्रेमी जुट गए हैं। जिनके लिए लंगर आदि का प्रबंध करने के लिए अलग-अलग विंगों ने जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली है।

बरनाला-भगता मुख्य मार्ग से ट्रैफिक किया डाइवर्ट
बठिंडा के सरकारी अस्पताल में डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल अरोड़ा का पोस्टमार्टम होते ही डेरा प्रेमी और परिवार के सदस्य शव डेरा सलाबतपुरा ले गए। यहां 45 मेंबरी कमेटी के मेंबरों से बातचीत करने के बाद डेरा प्रेमियों ने लाश को फ्रिजर में रखकर बरनाला-भगता मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया है। पुलिस ने अनिश्चितकालीन धरने की काल के बाद उक्त रोड से आने वाले वाहनों को दूसरे रास्ते से डाइवर्ट करवाना शुरू कर दिया।

पूरे इलाके में पुलिस बल की तैनाती
पूरे इलाके में पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया है। बठिंडा के सरकारी अस्पताल से करीब डेढ़ बजे पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिवार के लोग शव को लेकर भगता के लिए रवाना हो गए। पुलिस को इस बात की खबर नहीं थी कि डेरा प्रेमी कोई धरना लगाएंगे। धरने में प्रमुख तौर पर डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा के सीनियर वाइस चेयरमैन जगजीत सिंह, राजनीतिक विंग के मेंबर बलजिंदर सिंह बांडी, बलराज सिंह बाहो, परमजीत सिंह नंगल, अवतार सिंह, रवि कुमार, 45 मेंबर कमेटी संतोख सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, हरिंदर सिंह, जतिंदर महाशा, हरचरण सिंह शामिल हुए। देर रात तक पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी डेरा प्रेमियों को मनाने में लगे रहे लेकिन बात नहीं बनी तो एसएसपी भूपिंदरजीत सिंह विर्क के अलावा अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी वापस लौट आए।

सलाबतपुरा में सबसे बड़ा डेरा, पुलिस ने हथियारों की जानकारी मांगी
पंजाब में डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा का सबसे बड़ा डेरा सलाबतपुरा है। सूत्रों के अनुसार अगर रविवार को डेरा प्रेमी के संस्कार न हुआ तो आने वाले समय में डेरा प्रेमियों का ये संघर्ष पुलिस-प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी चुनौती बन सकता है। उधर देर रात डेरे की 45 मेंबरी कमेटी के मेंबरों की देर रात तक पुलिस अधिकारियों से बातचीत का सिलसिला जारी था। डेरा प्रेमियों के रोष को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस की ओर से डेरा प्रेमियों से लाइसेंसी हथियारों की जानकारी भी मांगी गई है।

भगता भाईका में डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा की कमेटी के सदस्य डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल (56) की हत्या की जिम्मेदारी गैंगस्टर सुक्खा गिल लम्मे ने ली है। सोशल मीडिया पर हत्या के 6 घंटे बाद रात 10 बजे डाली पोस्ट में लिखा गया है कि उनके ग्रुप को किसी की अनुमति नहीं चाहिए। मोगा स्थित शोरूम मालिक की हत्या भी इसी गैंग ने की थी। पोस्ट में हत्यारों का नाम बताते हुए लिखा गया है कि कत्ल हरजिंदर सिंह व अमन ने किया है। शनिवार को डा. गुरमेल सिंह, डा. रिचा व डा. विशेषर चावला पर आधारित बोर्ड ने मनोहर लाल का पोस्टमार्टम किया। डाक्टरों के अनुसार एक गोली मृतक की छाती के पार हो गई जबकि दूसरी गोली सिर में फंस गई थी जो .32 बोर के पिस्टल से चली है। वहीं डेरा प्रेमियों ने शव को मुख्य मार्ग पर रख कर अनिश्चित काल के लिए धरना शुरू कर दिया। एसएसपी भूपिंदरजीत सिंह विर्क ने बताया, एसडी गुरविंदर सिंह संघा के नेतृत्व में केस की जांच के लिए टीमें बनाई गई हंै।

यह लिखा सुक्खा गिल लम्मे की पोस्ट में...पोस्ट अनुसार आज जो भगता में कत्ल हुआ है वो मेरे वीर हरजिंदर व अमने ने किया है। एक बात साफ कर देते हैं कि हम जो भी करते हैं अपने तौर पर करते हैं। सुक्खा भाई ने अपने सभी नंबर बदल लिया है, क्योंकि एक समूह उनके नाम से फिरौती मांग रहा था।

13 मामलों में वांटेड है सुक्खा... गैंगस्टर सुक्खा गिल 13 आपराधिक मामलों में वांटेड है। कुछ समय पहले ही यह महाराष्ट्र के कुख्यात गैंगस्टर व पंजाब में वांटेड रिंदा संधू के नजदीक आया था। रिंदा कुछ माह पहले फर्जी पासपोर्ट पर इटली भाग गया था और हत्या की जिम्मेदारी लेने वाले सुक्खा गिल ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर सितंबर माह में इटली के मिलान शहर की लोकेशन डाली थी। रिंदा के इस समय पाकिस्तान में होने के इनपुट खुफिया एजेंसियों को मिले हैं। अब मनोहर लाल की हत्या मामले में गर्मख्याली संगठनों का हाथ होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें