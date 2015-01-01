पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम:मल्टीपर्पज स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में ही मिलेगा जॉगिंग ट्रैक, सैर करने से नहीं होगी थकान

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 फुट चौड़ा और 435 मीटर लंबा जॉगिंग ट्रैक बनेगा सिंडर

प्रदीप शर्मा-मल्टीपर्पज स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में सुबह-शाम की सैर करने वालों को अब जल्द ही सिंडर जॉगिंग ट्रैक मिलेगा। इस ट्रैक पर बुजुर्गों को भी थकावट का अहसास नहीं होगा। स्टेडियम में रनिंग ट्रैक के साथ-साथ बन रहे जॉगिंग ट्रैक का निर्माण कार्य जारी है और एक महीने के अंतराल में इसे खोल दिया जाएगा। नगर निगम की ओर से इलाका निवासियों की सुविधा के लिए लगभग 10 लाख रुपए की लागत से स्टेडियम के रनिंग

ट्रैक के साथ-साथ लगभग 9 फुट चौड़ा और 435 मीटर लंबा जॉगिंग ट्रैक बनवाया जा रहा है। इसकी ढलान ग्राउंड की तरफ रहेगी ताकि बारिश का पानी स्टेडियम में ओडियंस गैलरी की दीवार के पास जमा न हो। रनिंग ट्रैक की एक लेन को मिलाकर के साथ फुटपाथ को चौड़ा करते हुए इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स से ट्रैक बनाया जा रहा है, इस पर सिंडर भी डाला जाएगा ताकि पैरों में दर्द या कसावट की शिकायत न रहे। जॉगिंग के स्टॉपर पर रेलिंग भी लगाई जाएगी ताकि मैदान में हॉकी, फुटबाल अथवा वॉलीबाल खेलते वक्त सैर करने वालों को नुकसान न पहुंचे।

3 साल पहले ही ट्रैक को बनाया था ग्रासी

लगभग तीन साल मालवा हेरिटेज फाउंडेशन व डिस्ट्रिक्ट एथलेटिक्स एसोसिएशन के संयुक्त प्रयासों से ट्रैक को ग्रासी बनवाया गया था। स्टेडियम के 400 मीटर लंबे और 8 लेन वाले 32 फुट चौड़े ट्रैक की मिट्टी 6 इंच तक उखाड़कर इस पर ग्रीन ग्रास लगाई थी।

बुजुर्गों में छाई खुशी
स्टेडियम में जॉगिंग ट्रैक बनता देखकर सीनियर सिटीजंस में खुशी है। नियमित तौर पर सैर करने आने वाले प्रो. एमएल अरोड़ा, बलजिंदर सिंह ठेकेदार, कैलाश गर्ग, सुरेश कुमार, डॉ. दीपक अरोड़ा ने बताया कि शहर के नजदीकी एरिया में कहीं सैर करने के लिए उपयुक्त जगह नहीं है जबकि स्टेडियम में एकमात्र विकल्प है। जॉगिंग ट्रैक सिंडर होने से बुजुर्गों को ज्यादा फायदा होगा।

जल्द तैयार होगा ट्रैक
^रोजगार्डन में बेहद खूबसूरत जॉगिंग ट्रैक है लेकिन शहर के लोगों, विशेषकर बुजुर्गों के लिए दूर होने की वजह से आने-जाने की समस्या रहता है। लोग अपने नजदीक स्थित खेल स्टेडियम में सैर को आते हैं, इसलिए ही सिंडर जॉगिंग ट्रैक बनाया जा रहा है।
बिक्रमजीत सिंह शेरगिल, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम बठिंडा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें