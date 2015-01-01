पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:डेरे के मंच पर पहुंचने लगे हिंदू संगठनों के नेता, लंबी लड़ाई के मूड में डेरा प्रेमी

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सलाबातपुरा में डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ कर प्रदर्शन करते डेरा प्रेमी।
  • मनोहर लाल मर्डर मामले में गांव सलाबतपुरा डेरे के बाहर शव रखकर प्रदर्शन जारी

भगता भाईका में 20 नवंबर को हुए डेरा प्रेमी मनोहर लाल अरोड़ा के मर्डर मामले में गांव डेरा सलाबतपुरा में लगातार चौथे दिन भी शांतिमय प्रदर्शन जारी रहा। पहले दिन के मुकाबले चौथे दिन डेरा प्रेमियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। ऐसे में आसपास के ब्लाकों से संगत को जुटने का आह्वान किया जा रहा है। हालांकि पंजाब व हरियाणा आदि से संगत को रुकने की बात कही गई है, लेकिन जिस तरह से मंगलवार को पहली बार हिंदू संगठन शिवसेना हिंदुस्तान के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान पवन गुप्ता पहुंचे हैं तथा उन्होंने डेरा प्रदर्शन को अपना समर्थन दिया है।

इसके बाद अन्य हिंदू संगठन भी इस प्रदर्शन में डेरा के साथ आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में डेरा इस लड़ाई को लंबा खींचने के मूड में दिख रहा है। हालांकि पुलिस अधिकारी बार-बार डेरा को कत्ल के आरोपियों को पकड़ने का वायदा करने के साथ शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने की अपील कर रहे हैं, लेकिन डेरा की 45 सदस्यीय कमेटी बार-बार डेरा सदस्यों पर हो रहे हमलों को लेकर दबाव कायम रखने की रणनीति के तहत पहले हमले के आरोपियों को पकड़ने की बात कर रही है। ऐसे में जल्द इस समस्या का समाधान होता दिख नहीं रहा है।

वहीं सोमवार को जिस तरह से डीजीपी ने डेरा मामले के अलावा लॉ एंड आर्डर को लेकर सात जिलों के एसएसपी से मीटिंग की है, इससे सुरक्षा की गंभीरता को समझा जा सकता है। 21 नवंबर को प्रदर्शन शुरू होने के बाद भगता सलाबतपुरा रोड पर शव रखकर प्रदर्शन शुरू किया गया जिसमें आसपास के ब्लाकों के डेरा के लोग वहां पहुंच गए।

ऐसे में पहले दिन से लेकर ही डेरा इस मांग पर अडिग है कि जब तक मर्डर के आरोपी पकड़े नही जाते, तब तक समझौते का कोई मतलब नहीं रह जाता। ऐसे में हर रोज हर अलग-अलग ब्लाक से डेरा प्रेमी वहां आ रहे हैं तथा पुलिस ने भी सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से वहां पुलिस तैनात कर रखी है।

इस बार केस हल करवाकर ही उठने पर अडिग हैं संगत

कई अन्य केसों में आरोपी डेरा प्रेमियों के अलग-अलग कत्ल मामलों में केस में आरोपियों का पकड़ा नहीं जाना या बहुत देर से पकड़ा जाना डेरा प्रेमियों व 45 मेंबरी कमेटी को काफी नागवार गुजरा है। सरकार व पुलिस के आश्वासनों के बाद एक्शन नहीं होने के अभाव में इस बार डेरा दबाव बनाने की रणनीति में सरकार व पुलिस की कोई बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं है।

जानकारी अनुसार पंजाब के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने इस मीटिंग में डेरा को अगले चंद दिनों में आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने का आश्वासन दिया है, लेकिन इस मामले में डेरा टस से मस होता नहीं दिख रहा है, वहीं हिंदू संगठन जिस तरह से मंच पर पहुंचे हैं, ऐसे में डेरा इस मुद्दे को डेरा के साथ-साथ हिंदू समाज के साथ भी जोड़कर चल रहा है।

