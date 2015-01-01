पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:जिंदगियां लील रहा कोरोना, 4 और मौतें,बीमारी छिपाने के चलते 30 प्रतिशत खराब फेफड़ों के साथ अस्पताल पहुंच रहे मरीज

बठिंडा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 के केस प्रतिदिन आ रहे हैं और खतरा भी बरकरार है। जिले में शुक्रवार को 4 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई वहीं 26 नए केस मिले हैं। इसके बावजूद मरीजों द्वारा लगातार लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। हालांकि पिछले दिनाें से बठिंडा में कोरोना संक्रमितों के आने की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। इन दिनों में 20 से 60 संक्रमित आए हैं, लेकिन मरीजों द्वारा घर पर रहकर खुद ही इलाज करने की आदत और डॉक्टर के पास समय पर न जाने के कारण जो मरीज अस्पताल में पहुंच रहे हैं वह अन्य गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित होकर आ रहे हैं।

यही नहीं देरी से आने वाली मरीजों के फेफड़े भी करीब 30 फीसदी तक प्रभावित होते दिख रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन मरीजों को न सिर्फ रिकवर होने में समय लग जाता है। बल्कि खतरा भी उतना ही ज्यादा बना रहता है। माहिरों के मुताबिक न्यूमोनिया से शुरुआत होती है। जिसे समय पर इलाज नहीं किए जाने पर तबीयत बिगड़ती चली जाती है। कोविड अस्पतालों में सप्ताह में 2 से 3 मरीज ऐसे आ रहे हैं जिन्हें नॉन इनवेजिव या वेंटिलेटर की जरूरत है।

नौजवान वैलफेयर सोसायटी और सहारा जनसेवा वर्करों ने परिजनों की उपस्थिति में किया कोरोना संक्रमित मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार
75 वर्षीय महिला सुरजीत कौर वासी बुटर पत्ती थाना फूल इलाज के लिए भुच्चो के नजदीक स्थित आदेश अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए दाखिल थी। वीरवार की रात्रि हालत गंभीर होने के कारण उनकी मौत हो गई। इलाज से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया गया था। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा सूचना प्राप्त होते ही सहारा जनसेवा वर्करों द्वारा आदेश अस्पताल सेे शव को लाया गया और गांव बुटर पत्ती स्थित श्मशान भूमि में परिजनों की उपस्थिति में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

67 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज केवल कृष्ण वासी ग्रीन एवेन्यू कालोनी नजदीक भारत नगर की कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। केवल कृष्ण 7 दिसम्बर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें घर में ही होम आइसोलेट किया गया था, लेकिन वीरवार की देर रात अचानक आक्सीजन लेवल कम होने व सांस लेने में दिक्कत के उनकी मौत हो गई। नौजवान वेलफेयर सोसायटी सदस्यों ने पीपीई किट्स पहनकर दाना मंडी श्मशान भूमि अंतिम संस्कार में करवा दिया गया।

मानसा में एक की मौत, 7 नए केस

मानसा | शुक्रवार को मानसा जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 7 नए केस सामने आए हैं, जबकि 7 व्यक्तियों को तंदरुस्त होने के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है। वहीं मानसा निवासी एक 75 साल के व्यक्ति की फरीदकोट में मौत होने से जिले में कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 48 तक पहुंच चुकी है। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 96 है। शुक्रवार को जिले में 544 संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 2325 मामले सामने आ चुके है जिसमें 2181 लोगों की तंदरुस्त होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें