इनाम:बठिंडा से खरीदी लॉटरी संगरिया के युवक को निकला 5 करोड़ का इनाम

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन के नजदीक कई सालों से लॉटरी बेच रहे पप्पू बांसल से टिकट खरीदने वाले संगरिया मंडी निवासी राजीव कुमार को 5 करोड़ का इनाम निकला। लॉटरी स्टाल के संचालक पप्पू बांसल ने बताया कि लगभग 5-6 दिन पहले राजीव कुमार किसी काम से बठिंडा आए और उनसे डीयर लॉटरी नागालैंड का 2 हजार रुपए का टिकट खरीदा था। लॉटरी कंपनी की ओर से पप्पू बांसल की टिकट इनामी रहने की एवज में उसे भी 2 लाख इनाम मिलेगा।

