पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कमला नेहरू कॉलोनी ट्रिपल मर्डर मामला:इंग्लैंड से लौटे मनप्रीत ने माता-पिता और बहन को दी मुखाग्नि

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तीनों शवों का बीबीवाला रोड स्थित रामबाग में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

कमला नेहरू कालोनी की कोठी नंबर 387 में गोलीमार कर कत्ल गए एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों को मंगलवार को बीबीवाला रोड पर स्थित श्मशानघाट में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे के करीब इंग्लैंड से बठिंडा पहुंचे मनप्रीत सिंह ने अपने पिता चरणजीत सिंह, माता जसविंदर कौर और बहन सिमरनजीत कौर को मुखाग्नि दी। अंतिम संस्कार के समय परिवार के सभी रिश्तेदार मौजूद रहे। माता-पिता और बहन को मुखाग्नि देेने से पहले मनप्रीत सिंह फूट-फूट कर रोने लगा तो परिवार के लोगों ने उसे संभाला।

इसके बाद मनप्रीत ने परिवार के तीनों सदस्यों को मुखाग्नि दी। मुखाग्नि देने के बाद तीनों की चिताओं के आगे माथा टेका। मंगलवार को डाक्टरों के बोर्ड ने तीनों के शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया। कानूनी प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद तीनों के शव को परिवार को सौंप दिया गया। मनप्रीत सिंह सुबह 5 बजे इंग्लैंड से अमृतसर पहुंचा था। वह पहले परिवार के तीनों सदस्यों के शवों को कमला नेहरू कालोनी में स्थित कोठी में लेकर गया। क्योंकि हाल ही में कोठी का सबसे नीचे वाली मंजिल रेनोवेट करवाई थी। इसके बाद तीनों शवों को बीबीवाला रोड पर स्थित रामबाग में संस्कार किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें