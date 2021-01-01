पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर-डे कल:वूमेन एंड चिल्ड्रन अस्पताल में मेमोग्राफी मशीन शुरू,कैंसर का टेस्ट करवाने के लिए अब मरीजों को नहीं करना पड़ेगा इंतजार

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
शहीद भाई मनी सिंह सरकारी अस्पताल स्थित वूमेन एंड चिल्ड्रन अस्पताल में अब ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की जांच के लिए एक्सरे विभाग में मेमोग्राफी मशीन में स्थापित की गई है। जिले में मशीन की कमी की वजह से महिलाओं को बीमारी की जांच कराने में काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। निजी डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटरों में मेमोग्राफी से जांच के लिए मरीज को 2500 से 3000 हजार रुपए तक खर्च करने पड़ रहे थे।

वहीं सरकारी अस्पताल में उक्त सुविधा मात्र 250 रुपए में ही शुरू की गई है। मशीन से अब तक 20 से ज्यादा महिलाओं की जांच हो चुकी है। आने वाले दिनों में यह काफी लाभप्रद साबित होगी। एम्स में रोजाना 10 कैंसर मरीज चेकअप करवाने आ रहे हैं।अस्पताल के माहिर डाक्टरों के अनुसार अगर महिलाओं के स्तन में गांठें पड़ना शुरू हो जाए तो 35 साल के बाद महिलाओं को लगातार जांच करवाते रहना चाहिए। रिसर्च में पाया गया है कि 35 से 50 साल की आयु के दौरान महिलाएं स्तन कैंसर की शिकार हो रही हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण जागरूकता की कमी है।

35 वर्ष के बाद महिलाओं को हर साल मैमोग्राफी टेस्ट करवाना चाहिए। ब्रेस्ट कैंसर को लेकर महिलाओं के स्तनों में गांठ का बनना, स्तनों से पीक निकलना आदि कई बीमारियां है जिसका मेमोग्राफी से आसानी से पता लगाया जा सकता है। एसएमअाे सुखजिंदर सिंह गिल ने कहा कि अस्पताल में मशीन इंस्टाल हाेने से मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधा मिल सकेगी अाैर उन्हें बाहर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा वहीं सस

