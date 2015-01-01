पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचआईवी बांटने वाला ब्लड बैंक:तीन जिंदगियों से खिलवाड़ के बाद याद आई ब्लड बैंक की निगरानी

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
सीसीटीवी कैमरे चल रहे हैं।
  • मात्र एक कैमरा लगा था उसे भी रैनोवेशन के दौरान कई माह पहले हटाया
  • ब्लड बैंक के अंदर-बाहर 4 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए, स्ट्रीट लाइट भी लगवाई
  • थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव खून चढ़ाने का मामला

सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में इन दिनों जहां खून की भारी कमी चल रही है। वहीं ब्लड बैंक कर्मचारियों द्वारा करीब एक माह में तीन थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को चढ़ाने के लिए एचआईवी पॉजिटिव ब्लड इश्यू कर दिया गया।

अक्टूबर माह में संक्रमित ब्लड इश्यू करने के मामले में एक सीनियर एमएलटी को आरोपी पाया गया जिसके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई के बाद पुलिस कार्रवाई भी जारी है। वहीं 3 अक्टूबर को एमएलटी बलदेव सिंह रोमाणा की लापरवाही के चलते थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे को ब्लड इश्यू किया गया और इसे चढ़ा भी दिया गया।

इस मामले में संबंधित पुलिस ने अपनी जांच प्रक्रिया पूरा करते हुए वीरवार को चार्ज शीट पेश करने के लिए ब्लड बैंक कर्मचारियों के फिर से बयान दर्ज किए। ब्लड बैंक में ब्लड डोनेट करने वाली समाज सेवी संस्थाओं ने कहा कि अगर ब्लड बैंक में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया होता तो उक्त घटनाएं न होती।

बताया जा रहा है कि सिविल अस्पताल के पूरे परिसर में 30 से अधिक सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं, लेकिन इन दिनों सिर्फ ओपीडी ब्लाक व एमरजेंसी वार्ड, कोरोना आइसोलेशन में कैमरे चल रहे हैं, लेकिन हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि ब्लड बैंक के अंदर कैमरा क्यों नहीं लगाया।

इससे पूर्व एक सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया था, लेकिन इमारत की रैनोवेशन के कारण इसे भी हटा दिया गया, परंतु उक्त घटनाक्रम के बाद वीरवार को अचानक अस्पताल प्रबंधक हरकत में आया और ब्लड बैंक के बाहर स्ट्रीट लाइट व ब्लड बैंक के अंदर 4 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए।

करीब दो माह पहले ब्लड में गेट का शीशा तोड़ने व कर्मचारी के साथ बदसलूकी का मामला भी सामने आया था। ब्लड बैंक के अंदर सीसीटीवी कैमरा न होने के कारण आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं हो सकी। पुलिस ने बड़ी मुश्किल से आरोपियों की शिनाख्त की।

जनता की सुविधा को लगाए कैमरे, हर समय रहेगी नजर

ब्लड बैंक के बाहर पिछले कुछ समय से बंद पड़ी स्ट्रीट लाइट को ठीक करवाया गया, वहीं ब्लड बैंक के अंदर व बाहर कुल चार सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए। कैमरा लगवाने का मकसद केवलस्टाफ द्वारा किए जा रहे जनता के साथ व्यवहार और उनकी गलतियों पर पैनी नजर रखना है। अस्पताल में लगे सभी सीसीटीवी कैमरे चल रहे हैं।
-डा. मनिंदर पाल सिंह, एसएमओ सिविल अस्पताल

आयोग ने हेल्थ डायरेक्टर को 26 को निजी तौर पर रिपोर्ट पेश करने के दिए आदेश

सरकारी अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक से तीन थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव खून चढ़ाने के मामले में राज्य बाल अधिकार रक्षा आयोग ने डायरेक्टर सेहत एवं परिवार भलाई विभाग को पत्र लिखकर 26 नवंबर को निजी तौर पर पेश होने के लिए तलब किया है। वहीं, वीरवार को हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी हुस्न लाल ने बठिंडा सरकारी अस्पताल का दौरा रद्द कर दिया और अगले सप्ताह आने की बात कही है। उधर, ब्लड बैंक के बीटीअो डॉ. मयंक जैन का वीरवार को तबादला कर दिया गया जबकि उनकी जगह नया बीटीओ डॉ. राजिंदर कुमार को लगाया गया। राजिंदर कुमार का लॉकडाउन से पहले किन्हीं कारणों के चलते तबादला कर दिया गया था। अब वह अगले आदेशों तक बीटीओ का चार्ज देखेंगे। बीटीओ डॉ. मयंक जैन को विभाग की ओर से बदल दिया गया जबकि उक्त चार लैब टेक्निशयन वीरवार को भी काम करते देखे गए जबकि थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे को एचआईवी खून चढ़ने के मामले में चारों कर्मियों की लापरवाही सामने आई है। इन पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

हरसिमरत ने की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने कहा कि उच्च स्तरीय जांच होनी चाहिए। स्वतंत्र जांच ही तय करेगी कि घोर गलती को 6 महीने तक चलने की अनुमति कैसे दी गई।

