बार एसोसिएशन:वोटिंग राइट ना मिलने के कारण करीब 200 वकील नहीं कर पाएंगे मतदान

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
6 नवंबर को होने वाले जिला बार एसोसिएशन चुनावों में वोटिंग राइट्स ना मिलने कारण करीब 200 वकील मतदान नहीं कर पाएंगे। पंजाब एवं हरियाणा बार काउंसिल के निर्देशानुसार फरवरी- मार्च 2020 तक की पुरानी लिस्ट के मुताबिक ही वकील मतदाता चुनावों में वोटिंग के अधिकारी होंगे। ऐसे में कोरोना काल में नये एनरोल हुए वकील भी अपने मताधिकार से वंचित रह जाएंगे।

जिला बार एसोसिएशन की मौजूदा कार्यकारिणी के कार्यकाल यानि 5 अप्रैल 2019 से लेकर नवंबर 2020 तक बार एसोसिएशन बठिंडा से करीब 200 से ज्यादा नये वकील जुड़े हैं। इनमें से मार्च 2020 तक 150 के करीब वकील ऐसे थे जो निर्धारित समय सीमा में अपना एफीडेविट व ड्यूस क्लीयर नहीं कर पाये, जबकि मार्च 2020 से लेकर नवंबर 2020 तक 50 नये एडवोकेट्स बार एसोसिएशन बठिंडा के मेंबर बने। लेकिन बार काउंसिल उक्त चुनाव फरवरी 2020 तक की लिस्ट के मुताबिक ही करवा रहा है, सरल शब्दों में कहें तो ऐसे वकील जिन्होंने फरवरी 2020 तक अपना एफिडेविट तथा सभी प्रकार के ड्यूस क्लीयर किए हैं वे ही इन चुनावों में वोटिंग कर पायेंगे, उनके अलावा ऐसे वकील जिनके एफीडेविट तथा ड्यूस समय पर सब्मिट नहीं हो पाए वे इन चुनावों में वोटिंग के हकदार नही होंगे। यहां जिक्रयोग है कि फरवरी 2020 में बार काउंसिल ने सभी बार एसोसिएशनों से वोटरों की लिस्ट मांगी थी, जिसके बाद मार्च में वैलिड वोटर लिस्ट फाइनल हो चुकी थी।

सीधे तौर पर कुल मिलाकर 200 के करीब वकील बार के मेंबर होते हुए भी चुनाव में वोटिंग नहीं कर पाएंगे। ऐसे में युवाओं व नॉन प्रैक्टिस एडवोकेट पर चुनाव में हार-जीत का दारोमदार रहता है, यदि उक्त 200 के करीब वकीलों को वोटिंग करने का अधिकार मिलता तो वे बार चुनावों में हार-जीत का अंतर पैदा करने में अहम भूमिका निभा सकते थे। वोटिंग से वंचित रहे नये यंग एडवोकेट्स का कहना है कि एनरोल्ड होने के बावजूद उनका वोटिंग राइट खत्म हो गया है, नियमानुसार इलेक्शन नोटिफिकेशन तक सभी एडवोकेट्स की वोटें बननी चाहिए थी।
वोटिंग राइट की मांग की थी, लेकिन नहीं हुई सुनवाई

बार काउंसिल को इस संबंध में कई बार पत्र लिखकर अपील की थी कि ऐसे वकीलों से भी वोटिंग करवाई जाए, लेकिन काउंसिल ने इस संबंध मे कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया तथा पुरानी लिस्ट के मुताबिक ही वोटिंग करवा रहे हैं। 200 वकील ऐसे हैं जिनका इलेक्शन में वोटिंग राइट बनता है। लेकिन काउंसिल ने ऐसे वकीलों को वेलिड वोटर लिस्ट में शामिल नहीं किया। कंवलजीत सिंह कुटी, प्रधान बार एसोसिएशन बठिंडा

