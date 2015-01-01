पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाजसेवा:जरूतरमंद छात्रों को लैपटॉप व मोबाइल दिए जाएंगे

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • ऑनलाइन स्टडी के चलते विद्यार्थियों को आ रही परेशानी के चलते आसरा वैलफेयर चलाएगी अभियान

कोरोना लॉकडाउन पीरियड में ऑनलाइन स्टडी के चलते विद्यार्थियों को आ रही परेशानी को देखते हुए तहसीलदार सुखवीर बराड़ की आसरा प्रधान रमेश मेहता को दी गई सलाह एक बेहद सकारात्मक योजना का रूप लेती नजर आ रही है।

इस योजना के तहत अकेले मोबाइल व लैपटाप लेने की योजना में बहुत से लोगों के जुड़ने के बाद अब लोगों ने गैजेट्स के अलावा रसोई का सारा सामान, कपड़े व खिलौने आदि के अलावा कूलर तक देने शुरू कर दिए हैं जिसे आसरा वेलफेयर सोसायटी आगे जरूरतमंद लोगों को प्रदान करना शुरू कर चुकी है।

नई शुरूआत के बारे में आसरा प्रधान रमेश मेहता ने कहा कि कोरोना पीरियड में तहसीलदार सुखवीर बराड़ ने उन्हें ऐसा कुछ करने की सलाह दी थी तथा इसकी शुरुआत करते हुए लोग इससे जुड़ने शुरू हो गए तथा एक दानी सज्जन ने अपना खाली पड़ा मकान इस सेवा के लिए प्रदान कर दिया है जहां यह सारा सामान सोसायटी इकट्ठा कर रही है। रक्तदान, एनिमल वेलफेयर, पौधारोपण व लंगर वितरण तथा फॉगिंग में सोसायटी काफी काम कर रही है।

शहरवासी दे रहे सोसायटी को पूरा सहयोग

आसरा को हाल ही में एक बैंक से जुड़े अधिकारी ने दो से तीन लैपटाप देकर इस अभियान की शुरूआत कर दी। इस बारे में प्रधान रमेश मेहता के अनुसार कोरोना लॉकडाउन में लंगर सेवा के अलावा सामान्य उन्होंने बेहद परेशान परिवारों को देखा जिनके पास मोबाइल छोड़िए, रिचार्ज को पैसे नहीं थे, ऐसे में तहसीलदार सुखवीर बराड़ जी की सलाह को अपनाते हुए उन्होंने पहली बार इस अभियान को शुरू किया तथा लोग इस सेवा कार्य में दिल खोलकर जुट गए हैं।

इसमें उन्हें लैपटाप व मोबाइलों के अलावा घरों का सामान मिल रहा है। इसमें रसोई के बर्तन, चूल्हे आदि के अलावा कूलर, जूते, कपड़े आदि शामिल हैं जिन्हें आगे जरूरतमंदों को देना शुरू कर दिया गया है।

कोई भी जरूरत अनुसार दे सकता है सामान

रमेश मेहता के अनुसार इस सेवा अभियान को सोसायटी लगातार जारी रखेगी क्योंकि लोगों को भी यह अच्छा लग रहा है कि उनका सामान जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति तक पहुंच रहा है जिसे उसकी सबसे अधिक जरूरत है। इसी कड़ी में उन्होंने हाल ही में हररायपुर गोशाला में लेबर को गर्म कपड़ों का वितरण किया जिसमें बच्चे व बड़े शामिल रहे हैं। सोसायटी ठंड के माहौल को देखते हुए गर्म कपड़ों को भी तरजीह दे रही है।

