ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग ने दी राहत:अब निजी वाहनों के ट्रांसफर के लिए एनओसी की जरूरत नहीं,लंबी प्रक्रिया से लोगों को होती थी परेशानी, अब समय बचेगा

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

पुराने वाहन की खरीद- बिक्री मौके पंजाब में रजिस्टर्ड किसी भी निजी वाहन की राज्य में किसी अन्य रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी के पास ट्रांसफर के मौके पर अब आवेदनकर्ता को मूल रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी के पास एनओसी (नो ऑब्जेक्शन सर्टिफिकेट) लेने के लिए जाने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।

संबंधित जिले के परिवहन कार्यालय में आवेदन करने से ही आरसी का नाम व पता ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा। ऐसे मामलों में पंजाब के ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग की तरफ से एनओसी की जरूरत को खत्म कर दिया गया है।

अब आवेदक असली आरटीए /एसडीएम दफ्तर, जहां वाहन रजिस्टर्ड है, में ऑनलाइन आवेदन देकर अपने वाहनों का तबादला करा सकेंगे। इसके साथ तबादले के लिए अलग -अलग रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी के पास जाने की लंबी प्रक्रिया और समय की बचत होगी।

लोगो को होने वाली परेशानी से भी निजात मिलेगी। आदेशों में ये भी कहा गया है कि सारे ट्रांसपोर्ट वाहन (व्यापारिक) और दूसरे राज्यों या इंटरस्टेट आरसी ट्रांस्फर में रजिस्टर्ड गैर -ट्रांसपोर्ट (निजी) वाहनों के तबादले के लिए एनओसी की ज़रूरत जारी रहेगी।

ऑनलाइन प्रणाली वाहन 4.0 द्वारा पूरी होगी प्रक्रिया

आरसी ट्रांसफर करने वाले संबंधित कार्यालय की तरफ से इस बात को सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि ट्रांसफर होने वाले वाहन चोरी का नहीं है और इसके लिए परिवहन विभाग के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल वाहन की सेवाएं ली जा सकेंगी।

अब सारी प्रक्रिया एक ऑनलाइन प्रणाली वाहन 4.0 के द्वारा की जा रही है और वाहनों के साथ जुड़ी सारी जानकारी जैसे टैक्स, फीस और फिटनेस आदि रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी के पास उपलब्ध होती है। इस लिए अब पंजाब में रजिस्टर्ड गैर-ट्रांसपोर्ट (निजी) वाहनों के तबादले के लिए वाहन मालिकों को एनओसी लेने के लिए संबंधित दफ्तर में जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

लोगों को काटने पड़ते हैं दफ्तर के चक्कर

मौजूदा प्रणाली तहत वाहन की बिक्री के मामले में गैर -ट्रांसपोर्ट (निजी) वाहनों की मालकी का तबादला नई रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी में तबदील किये जाने के लिए आवेदनकर्ता को वाहन की एनओसी प्राप्त करने के लिए असली रजिस्टरिंग अथॉरिटी के पास जाना पड़ता है।

आरसी ट्रांसफर करवाने के लिए आरसी जारी करने वाले संबंधित जिला परिवहन कार्यालय से एनओसी लेने में लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता था। कुछ गैर सामाजिक तत्व इस प्रक्रिया में लोगों से खासा पैसा ऐंठ लेते थे। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा।

