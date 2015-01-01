पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिफिकेशन:अब पीएसआईईसी करेगी बिल्डिंग प्लान अप्रूव, इंडस्ट्री काे नहीं लगेगी फीस

बठिंडा9 घंटे पहले
  • वित्तीय बोझ तले दबी इंडस्ट्री को बिल्डिंग प्लान के खर्च से निजात दिलाने के लिए लिया फैसला, डिपार्टमेंट आफ इंडस्ट्री एंड कामर्स ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

दिनेश बस्सी |विकास को गति देने के मद्देनजर करीब दो साल पहले राज्य सरकार द्वारा बड़े जिलों में स्थित इंडस्ट्रियल ग्रोथ सेंटरों में चरणबद्ध विकास की जिम्मेदारी जहां लोकल निगमों को सौंपी गई थी, वहीं नक्शे पास करने का जिम्मा भी सरकार द्वारा उन्हें सौंपा गया था, लेकिन इंडस्ट्रियों के नक्शे पास करने में लाखों के बोझ तले दबी बठिंडा इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट्स सहित पंजाब की इंडस्ट्री द्वारा वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल व कांग्रेस सरकार से राहत दिलाने की अपील के मद्देनजर सरकार ने इंडस्ट्री को बिल्डिंग प्लान के खर्च से निजात दिलाने का फैसला कर लिया है।

ग्रोथ सेंटर विकसित करने वाली पंजाब स्मॉल इंडस्ट्रीज एंड एक्सपोर्ट कार्पोरेशन (पीएसआईईसी) ही अब इंडस्ट्री के नक्शों को अप्रूव करेगी जिससे इंडस्ट्री को समय व पैसे दोनों की बचत होगी। 10 दिसंबर को पंजाब सरकार के इंडस्ट्री व कामर्स डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार 1 जनवरी, 2021 से ग्रोथ सेंटर, इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट व फोकल प्वाइंट्स आदि में बिल्डिंग प्लान अप्रूवल की पूरी जिम्मेदारी पीएसआईईसी की

होगी। वहीं नए विकसित हो रहे इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया को पंजाब अर्बन प्लानिंग व डिवेलपमेंट बिल्डिंग रूल्स के हिसाब से अप्रूवल देना तय किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि 5 हजार स्कवेयर यार्ड के प्लाट के नक्शे पर करीब 8 से 10 लाख रुपए खर्च होते थे जो अब बचेंगे। सरकार ने वादा पूरा किया

इंडस्ट्री को भविष्य में नक्शे आदि पास करवाने की कोई समस्या नहीं होगी तथा जल्द पीएसआईईसी पुन: नक्शे अप्रूव करने का काम शुरू करेगी। सरकार ने अपना वादा पूरा कर दिया है। मनप्रीत सिंह बादल, वित्तमंत्री, पंजाब (बठिंडा में इंडस्ट्री से बातचीत में)

निगम/कौंसिल को जमा करवानी पड़ती थी फीस

पीएसआईईसी की अलग-अलग जिलों में चल रहे करीब 17 इंडस्ट्रियल फोकल प्वाइंटस में हर सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने आदि की जिम्मेदारी रहती है। इसमें सड़कों से लेकर अन्य चीजें शामिल हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से विकास में पूरी तरह इंडस्ट्रियल ग्रोथ सेंटरों के अवरुद्ध होने सेे राज्य सरकार ने एक आदेश के जरिए हर जिले के निगम व कौंसिल को ग्रोथ सेंटरों व फोकल प्वाइंटों के विकास की जिम्मेदारी सौंप दी, जिसमें सुविधा से लेकर नक्शे आदि की अप्रूवल भी शामिल थी। निगम व कौंसिलों के पास इस जिम्मेदारी के आने के बाद इंडस्ट्री को नक्शे आदि की अप्रूवल के लिए लाखों की फीस के चलते बोझ बढ़ गया।

ईज आफ डूइंग बिजनेस के तहत लिया फैसला

पंजाब सरकार के विभाग डिपार्टमेंट आफ इंडस्ट्री एंड कामर्स ने 10 दिसंबर 2020 को नोटिफिकेशन नंबर 01/09/2019-एएसएस/2377 जारी किया कि इंडस्ट्रियल ग्रोथ सेंटर व फोकल प्वाइंट्स में बिल्डिंग प्लान का सारा काम अब पीएसआईईसी देखेगी। ईज आफ डूइंग बिजनेस के तहत राज्य में इंडस्ट्री को बढ़ावा देने के अलावा एक जगह पर इंडस्ट्री को सहूलियत देने को यह फैसला किया गया है। हालांकि नए इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया व फोकल प्वाइंटस में पंजाब अर्बन प्लानिंग एंड डिवेलपमेंट बिल्डिंग रूल लागू होंगे। बठिंडा चैंबर्स आफ कामर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री व आईजीसी प्रधान राम प्रकाश जिंदल ने वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इससे इंडस्ट्री को बहुत बड़ी राहत मिलेगी तथा नक्शों में आने वाले लाखों रुपए के बोझ की बजाए उस पैसे को इंडस्ट्री के विस्तार में खर्च किया जा सकेगा। सरकार के इस नियम से पंजाब के 17 इंडस्ट्रियल फोकल प्वाइंट्स में 6 हजार से अधिक इंडस्ट्री को राहत मिलेगी और इससे उनको लाभ मिलेगा।

