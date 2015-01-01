पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एचआईवी बांटने वाला ब्लड बैंक:थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों में एक और एचआईवी पॉजिटिव निकला, दूसरे को काला पीलिया

बठिंडा20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 माह से कम समय में 3 बच्चों को चढ़ाया एचआईवी संक्रमित रक्त
  • यह लापरवाही नहीं संगीन अपराध है....तीन बच्चों की जिंदगी से किया गया खिलवाड़, लापरवाह कर्मचारियों ने इंसानियत ही दांव पर लगा दी

(चंदन ठाकुर/संजय मिश्रा)
दो माह से कम समय में सरकारी ब्लड बैंक में लापरवाही का तीसरा और 10 दिन में दूसरा मामला सामने आया है। मंगलवार को खून लगवाने के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में आया एक थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चा एचआईवी पॉजिटिव निकला जबकि दूसरे बच्चे की रिपोर्ट में काला पीलिया की बीमारी की पुष्टि हुई है। शहीद मनी सिंह सरकारी अस्पताल के जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में मंगलवार को खून चढ़ाने के लिए आए सात थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चाें को उनके परिवार के लोग लेकर आए थे।

जब सभी बच्चों को ब्लड चढ़ाने से पहले उनके ब्लड की जांच की गई तो एक 13 साल का बच्चा एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाया गया तो दूसरा 8 साल का बच्चा काला पीलिया से पीड़ित मिला। जिससे इस बात की पुष्टि हुई है कि इन बच्चाें को जब भी ब्लड लगाया गया था तब खून की जांच नहीं की गई। एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आए बच्चे को 10 दिन पहले ही खून चढ़ाया गया था। सेहत मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू का कहना था कि 7 नवंबर को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाए गए बच्चे के मामले की जांच पूरी हो गई है। इसमें लापरवाह मुलाजिमों की पहचान हो गई है। सभी को सस्पेंड करने के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जाएगी। जहां तक मंगलवार को आए केस की बात है, इसकी पूरी गंभीरता से जांच करवाई जा रही है। उधर बच्चों का एआरटी सेंटर में उपचार शुरू कर दिया गया है।

पहले मामले की जांच जारी, नया केस आने से हडकंप

थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव का खून चढ़ने का ये बठिंडा के सरकारी अस्पताल में तीसरा मामला है। अभी 7 नवंबर को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाए गए 11 साल के बच्चे के मामले में जांच चल ही रही थी कि मंगलवार को एक थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चा एचआईवी पॉजिटिव और दूसरा हेपेटाइटेस सी से पीड़ित पाए जाने के बाद सरकारी अस्पताल के प्रबंधकों और ब्लड मुलाजिमों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ गई है।

पहले वाले मामले की जांच पूरी नहीं हुई थी कि नए मामले ने सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के लिए नई टेंशन पैदा कर दी है। ब्लड बैंक अधिकारी और प्रबंधन एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आ रहे केसों को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति में लग रहे हैं। मंगलवार को ब्लड बैंक पहुंचे पीड़ित परिवार ने जहां ब्लड बैंक की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठाए वहीं उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से मांग की है कि इन मामलों में लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए।

क्या कहते हैं सेहत मंत्री और अधिकारी...

मामला गंभीर, उच्चस्तरीय जांच करवाई जाएगी : सेहत सचिव

मामला हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी हुसन लाल के पास पहुंचने पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस केस की उच्चस्तरीय जांच होगी। वहीं सीएमओ डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू का कहना था कि मेरे ध्यान में अभी ये मामला नहीं आया है। वहीं ब्लड बैंक में खून टेस्ट के लिए सिर्फ रैपिड टेस्ट किया जा रहा है जिसे सेहत विभाग 100 प्रतिशत मान्यता नहीं देता जबकि खून की सही जांच के लिए किए जाने वाला एलाइजा टेस्ट छह महीने से बंद है।

जांच जारी, आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा: सेहत मंत्री
सेहत मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू का कहना था कि 7 नवंबर को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाए गए बच्चे के मामले की जांच पूरी हो गई है। लापरवाह मुलाजिमों की पहचान हो गई है। सभी को सस्पेंड करने के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जाएगी। जहां तक मंगलवार को आए केस की बात है, इसकी पूरी गंभीरता से जांच करवाई जा रही है। इसमें भी जिसकी लापरवाही सामने आएगी, उसे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

40 थैलेसीमिया पीड़ितों को चढ़ता है खून
बता दें कि बठिंडा के सरकारी अस्पताल में हर 10-15 दिन बाद 40 के करीब थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को खून लगता है।

उन बच्चों के परिजनों की चिंता बढ़ गई है जिनके बच्चों के खून की जांच होनी बाकी है। बता दें कि पहले थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे के एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सरकारी अस्पताल में ब्लड लगवाने के लिए आने वाले हर बच्चे के ब्लड की जांच शुरू कर दी है। जिसके तहत मंगलवार को खून लगवाने आए सात बच्चों में से एक एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाया गया जब कि दूसरे की रिपोर्ट में काला पीलिया की पुष्टि हुई है। उधर 7 नवंबर को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाए गए बच्चे के मामले की जांच भी मंगलवार को नए केस के बाद अधर में लटक गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें