अच्छी खबर:पेंशनर अब घर बैठे बनवाएं डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • डाक विभाग ने पेंशन कर्मियों को दफ्तरों के चक्कर लगाने से दी निजात

सेवानिवृत्त सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए घर बैठे जीवन प्रमाण (डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट) उपलब्ध हो सकेंगे, डाक विभाग ने पेंशनरों की परेशानी का बेहतर समाधान निकाला है। केंद्र अथवा पंजाब सरकार के अंतर्गत काम कर चुके पेंशनर्स को हर साल अपना डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाना पड़ता है ताकि पेंशनरों की पेंशन निर्बाध रूप से जारी रहे। अब तक सिर्फ बैंक ही यह प्रमाण-पत्र उपलब्ध कराता था जिससे वृद्ध पेंशनरों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती थी। पीएफ पेंशनधारकों को भारत सरकार ने लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाने को लेकर राहत दी है, डाक विभाग ने लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट और जीवन प्रमाण फॉर पेंशन 2020 योजना के तहत पेंशन धारकों को घर बैठे डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की सुविधा प्रदान की है। एप के जरिए अपना सर्टिफिकेट बुक करवाकर पोस्टमैन को सिर्फ 70 रुपए सेवा शुल्क देना होगा। Postinfo App इंस्टाल करने के बाद सर्विस रिक्वेस्ट जनरेट करवानी होगी।

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराने पर मिलेगी सुविधा
केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के पेंशनरों को हर साल नवंबर माह में जीवित प्रमाण पत्र देना होता है। इसके लिए पेंशन पेमेंट ऑर्डर, पीपीओ नंबर और आधार नंबर से लिंक मोबाइल नंबर की जरूरत पड़ेगी। डाक कर्मी आधार नंबर के माध्यम से सारी जानकारी अपडेट कर देंगे। इसके बाद यह स्वत: ही पेंशन जाने वाले खाते में बैंक के पास सारी जानकारी चली जाएगी। इसके तहत 70 से 80 वर्ष वाले सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए सुविधा 1 से 30 नवंबर तक जबकि सुपर सीनियर सिटीजन यानी 80 वर्ष से अधिक वाले को 31 दिसंबर तक उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

आईपीपीबी में खाता होना लाजिमी नहीं
सेवा का लाभ उठाने के लिए पेंशनभोगी का आईपीपीबी में खाता होना आवश्यक नहीं है। वर्तमान कोरोना महामारी के दौर में डाक विभाग की यह सुविधा बुजुर्गों, महिलाओं व दिव्यांग पेंशन भोगियों के लिए सार्वजनिक परिवहन में यात्रा करने अथवा बैंकों, कार्यालयों में जाने से बचने के लिए बेहद उपयोगी साबित होगी।
महेश बिंदल, सुपरिटेंडेंट पोस्टल डिविजन बठिंडा

