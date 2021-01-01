पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया:फीस वसूली के लिए प्राइवेट कॉलेज अपने स्तर पर डिसएबल कर सकेंगे रोल नंबर

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • 27 जनवरी की शाम को डाउनलोड हो सकेंगे विद्यार्थियों के रोल नंबर

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी ने एक बार फिर से प्राइवेट कॉलेजों को विद्यार्थियों के रोल नंबर रोकने का अधिकार दिया है ताकि कॉलेज अपने विद्यार्थियों से बकाया फीस के अलावा अन्य तरह के फंड आदि वसूल कर सकें। यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया के अंतर्गत विद्यार्थियों के लॉगिन-आईडी बनाकर उनके एकाउंट बनाकर दिए गए हैं और इनके पासवर्ड भी विद्यार्थियों के पास ही हैं। अधिकांश कॉलेजों की ओर से

विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले के समय ही लॉगिन आईडी व पासवर्ड अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार बनाकर अपने पास रखे जाते हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से विद्यार्थियों के रोल नंबर वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किए जाते हैं। इस प्रावधान के चलते कॉलेजों का विद्यार्थियों पर नियंत्रण ढीला पड़ने लगा है और ट्यूशन फीसें एवं फंड जमा करवाने में भी आनाकानी की जाती हैं।

यूनिवर्सिटी ने कॉलेजों को भेजा लिंक- यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से कॉलेजों की बकाया फीस वसूली, लेक्चर शार्ट एवं अन्य प्रकार की दुविधा का निवारण करते हुए एडमिट कार्ड को डिसएबल करने का प्रावधान दिया है। इसके तहत किसी कॉलेज अथवा विभाग के पास अपने रेगुलर विद्यार्थी का एडमिट कार्ड रोकना उनके हाथ में होगा जिससे विद्यार्थियों की मनमानी पर अंकुश लगेगा। यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से विद्यार्थियों के एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने से रोकने पर किसी तरह का कोई कंट्रोल नहीं होगा। पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला ने संबद्ध एडमिट कार्ड व रोल नंबर रोकने की सुविधा दी है। इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से कॉलेजों को लिंक pupexamination .ac.in/ Default. aspx?Id= CL पर लॉगिन करके एडमिट कार्ड को डाउनलोड करने के लिए 27 जनवरी से पहले ही डिसएबल किया जा सकता है। बाद में कॉलेज डिसएबल को अनेबल भी कर सकेंगे।

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला की अंडर ग्रेजुएट कोर्स व ओड सेमेस्टर की रिअपीयर परीक्षाएं 1 फरवरी से
सेशन 2020-21 के अंडर ग्रेजुएट कोर्स व ओड सेमेस्टर की रिअपीयर परीक्षाओं की तारीख घोषित कर दी है। यूनिवर्सिटी के तमाम कांस्टीट्यूट कॉलेज, नेबरहुड कैंपस के पहले सेमेस्टर (रेगुलर, प्राइवेट और डिस्टेंस एजूकेशन) और सारे कोर्सों के ओड सेमेस्टर के रि-अपीयर (रेगुलर, प्राइवेट और डिस्टेंस एजूकेशन) की परीक्षाएं 1 फरवरी से शुरू होंगी, डेटशीट यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दी गई है। इन परीक्षा के लिए विद्यार्थी यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट से 27 जनवरी के बाद अपने एडमिट कार्ड रोल नंबर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

