सुंदरकाण्ड पाठ:ऑनलाइन श्री सुंदरकाण्ड पाठ किया

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
श्री सुंदरकांड परिवार द्वारा कोरोना से मुक्ति व विश्व जन कल्याण के लिए हर मंगलवार को सिलसिलेवार ऑनलाइन श्री सुन्दर कांड पाठ 34वें सप्ताह श्रद्धा एवं उल्लास से कराया। मंगलवार को सुबह 9 बजे अखंड ज्योति प्रज्वलित करने के उपरांत मंजीत कौर वालिया, निशा गोयल व भारती शर्मा ने पाठ शुरू किया, हर एक घंटे बाद अगले परिवार ने श्री सुंदरकाण्ड पाठ किया। अंतिम प्रतिभागी अनु गोयल, रानी गुप्ता मंडी डबवाली, अंजू जैन, आरती ग्रोवर, रश्मि मित्तल, सपना, मीनू जैन परिवार ने शाम 7 बजे समापन किया। श्री सुंदरकांड परिवार की मुख्य संयोजिका निशा गोयल व चंदर कांता जिंदल ने बताया कि धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में

41 सुंदरकाण्ड पाठ किए गए जिनमें प्रतिभा ठाकुर, साक्षी सूद, शीतल गुप्ता, रमां गर्ग, सुनीता गोयल, शिक्षा जिंदल, प्रतीक्षा, बिमला देवी, प्रेमलता, चेतना शर्मा, देवकी, आशिमा गर्ग, रीतू गर्ग, रीतू जैन, अनीता गोयल, मीनाक्षी गुप्ता डबवाली, सोनी मुक्तसर, सीमा तपा, पिंकी मितल, नीलम, संगीता गोयल, चित्रा गर्ग, मधु गोयल, सीमा, वीना चोपड़ा, प्रीति गोयल, शिक्षा, कीरत, मलकीत कौर, सिमरन ग्रोवर ने हिस्सा लिया।

