सेहत:महंगे इलाज से मिलेगी राहत, 100 किमी. के दायरे को लाभ देगा एम्स

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएमसी लुधियाना व पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में शिफ्ट होने वाले गंभीर केसों को अब बठिंडा में मिलेगी बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं

(संजय मिश्रा)
बठिंडा व मालवा के साथ-साथ पड़ोसी राज्यों हरियाणा व राजस्थान के लोगों के लिए एम्स (आल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट आफ मेडिकल साइंस) जल्द वरदान साबित होने वाला है। महंगे इलाज के अलावा इलाज की सभी सुविधाएं नहीं होने के चलते अक्सर ही डीएमसी लुधियाना व पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में शिफ्ट होने वाले गंभीर केसों को अब यहां इलाज मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा जिससे बठिंडा के आसपास 100 किलोमीटर दायरे के लोग सीधे तौर पर लाभान्वित होंगे।

वहीं शहर में महंगी सेहत सुविधाओं के मुकाबले एम्स में सस्ते दामों में मिलने वाली सिटी स्कैन, एमआरआई और एक्सरे की सुविधा लोगों को महंगे इलाज से निजात दिलाएंगे जिसका शुभारंभ बुधवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री डा. हर्षवर्धन ने किया। अस्पताल में विभिन्न प्रमुख ओपीडी के साथ-साथ रेडियोलाजिस्ट विभाग में एक्सरे विभाग, सिटी स्कैन, एमआरआई की सुविधा भी ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर स्थापित की गई।

अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से उक्त सभी मशीनें इंस्टाल कर दी गई है। अभी सिर्फ ओपीडी के समय ही उक्त सेवाएं उपलब्ध होंगी, लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में पर्याप्त स्टाफ तैनात होने पर उक्त सेवा 24 घंटे के लिए शुरू कर दी जाएगी। फिलहाल एम्स अस्पताल में अभी इमरजेंसी व इंडोर सेवा शुरू होने में समय लगेगा।

सरकारी अस्पताल में नहीं एमआरआई व सिटी स्कैन
बठिंडा के सरकारी अस्पताल में एक्सरे को छोड़कर एमआरआई व सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा जिले के किसी भी छोटे या बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल में नहीं है। ज्यादातर मरीजों को इमरजेंसी में प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में महंगे दामों में यह सुविधा हासिल करना बेहद भारी पड़ता है, लेकिन अब एम्स बठिंडा में यह सुविधा सरकारी रेटों पर उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। एम्स में रोजाना अब 1100 से 1200 मरीज ओपीडी में इलाज के लिए आ रहे हैं।

रोजाना 10 से 15 मरीज होते हैं रेफर
सिविल अस्पताल में सिटी स्कैन, एमआरआई की सुविधा उपलब्ध न होने के कारण मरीजों को शहर के निजी सेंटर व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में इलाज के लिए जाना पड़ता है, जहां मरीजों को सीटी स्कैन व एमआरआई के लिए मरीज से 2 से 3 हजार रुपए और एमआरआई जांच के 3 से 5 हजार रुपए तक चार्ज होते हैं। अब यह सुविधा एम्स अस्पताल में शुरू हो रही है जो मरीजों को सीटी स्कैन व एमआरआई बहुत कम रेट में उपलब्ध होगी। अस्पताल में अधिकांश मामले लड़ाई-झगड़े और दुर्घटनाओं के होते हैं। इसके अलावा कैंसर, हृदयरोग, मांस पेशियों की समस्या, दिमाग की चोट आदि बीमारियों में सीटी स्कैन और एमआरआई जांच होती है।

एम्स में यह हैं टेस्ट के रेट
अल्ट्रासाउंड 100 से 200 रुपए, एक्स-रे के लिए 30 रुपए प्रति फिल्म, एमआरआई करीब 2500 रुपए, सीटी स्कैन 1500 से 2000 रुपए के अलावा विभिन्न प्रकार के ब्लड टेस्ट के रेट 25 रुपए से शुरू हैं।​​​​​​​

