पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अन्न की बर्बादी:शिअद की वीडियो में दिखी आटे की थैलियां मेयर हाउस से हुई गायब, अंदर पड़े अनाज में मिले कीड़े

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पशुओं के लायक भी नहीं बचा जरूरतमंदों के लिए आया अनाज
  • अनाज की बर्बादी पर जिम्मेदारी तय करने के बजाय निगम अधिकारियों का ध्यान इसे दान किया हुआ साबित करने में लगा

बठिंडा के जॉगर पार्क के अंदर मिट्टी में बड़ी मात्रा में आटा दबाने के बाद उठा तूफान भले ही अगले कुछ दिनों में शांत हो जाए, लेकिन निगम टीम की अनदेखी से लोगों से इकट्ठे किए गए दान का जिस तरह अनादर कर उसे दबाया गया है, पर सत्ताधारी दल की चुप्पी के साथ-साथ नगर निगम की कारगुजारी पर कई सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। बुधवार शाम को शिरोमणि अकाली दल द्वारा जॉगर पार्क के नजदीक बंद पड़े मेयर के सरकारी आवास के अंदर पड़ी सैकडों आटे की थैलियों का वीडियो जारी किया गया, लेकिन वीरवार को वह थैलियां का ढेर कमरे में नहीं नजर आया।

नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर आटा दबाने को लेकर डीसी बठिंडा द्वारा दो सदस्यीय कमेटी द्वारा जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर एक्शन करने की बात कही गई, लेकिन पूरे मामले को जिस तरह से अन्न की बड़ी बर्बादी मानने की बजाए इसे सरकारी व प्राइवेट आटे के मध्य केंद्रित किया जा रहा है, सभी शहरवासी इसे भलीभांति समझ रहे हैं।

बाकायदा प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के बाद कमिश्नर बिक्रमजीत सिंह शेरगिल प्रेस को मेयर आवास के अंदर लेकर गए जहां थोड़े बचे हुए आटे, चावल व बाकी अनाज में कीड़े चलते नजर आए जो लोगों के दान का सीधा-सीधा निरादर है। वहीं शिअद के पूर्व मंत्री सिकंदर सिंह मलूका व हलका इंचार्ज सरूप सिंगला ने धरने की चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस जिस तरह अधिकारियों के जरिए अन्न की बर्बादी की अपनी नाकामी को छिपाने का प्रयास कर रही है तथा उनके गैर-मौजूद लीडरों पर जिस तरह एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है, इसने कांग्रेस के डर को जगजाहिर कर दिया है तथा शिअद गलत एफआईआर के रद्द नही होने पर कमिश्नर व नगर निगम आफिस का घेराव किया जाएगा।

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के बाद कमिश्नर नगर निगम प्रेस को अंदर पड़े अनाज को दिखाने ले गए, लेकिन वहां जितना भी अनाज व राशन पड़ा था, उसमें कीड़े पड़े हुए थे जिससे निगम की कारगुजारी पर एक और सवालिया निशान लग गया है। अंदर कमरे में एक तरफ पुरानी सोयाबीन के सैकड़ों पैकेट पड़े हुए थे जो खराब नजर आ रहे थे, वहीं दूसरी तरफ फर्श पर नीचे चावल व आटे की अधफटी बोरियां पड़ी हुई थीं जिसमें कीड़े साफ चलते देखते जा सकते थे। इसके अलावा कमरे में एक तरफ माइग्रेंट लेबर को देने काे काफी अधिक संख्या में लिफाफे पड़े हुए थे जिसमें से अधिकांश में खाने पीने का सामान खराब हो चुका था।

जॉगर पार्क में डंप हुआ आटा सरकारी नहीं - कमिश्नर

कमिश्नर बिक्रमजीत सिंह शेरगिल ने कहा कि जॉगर पार्क में जो आटा डंप हुआ है, वह निगम के एक ही अधिकारी के अनुसार उन्होंने प्राइवेट तौर पर कलेक्ट किया था तथा उसका सरकारी राशन से कोई लेना देना नहीं है। उस आटे का कोई सरकारी रिकार्ड नही है जिसकी जानकारी उन्हें हैं, लेकिन वह आटा यहां पड़ा है तथा खराब हो गया है, इसके बारे में वह पूरी तरह अनभिज्ञ थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि डीसी बठिंडा ने दो सदस्यीय कमेटी बनाई है जो इसकी जांच करेगी तथा किसी तरह की कमी होने पर उचित एक्शन होगा। निगम एक्सईएन को मौके पर रिपोर्ट मार्क की थी तथा उक्त इंक्वायरी को उस कमेटी को सौंपा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रेन में जाने वाले लोगों को बांटने के लिए करीब 45 हजार पैकेट बनाए गए थे जिसमें 1 हजार के करीब चिवड़े आदि के पैकेट मेयर आवास में बचे हुए हैं, बाकी बांटा जा चुका है।

कहां गए वीडियो में दिखे सैकड़ों अनाज के बैग?

बुधवार को शिअद नेताओं की ओर से मेयर के सरकारी आवास के अंदर जाकर वीडियो बनाया गया जिसमें नजर आ रहा था की कमरे में सैकड़ों आटे की बोरी डंप पड़ी है। पूर्व विधायक सरूपचंद सिंगला की ओर से इस वीडियो को रिलीज करने के बाद वीडियो बनाने वाले शिअद नेताओं के खिलाफ पुलिस केस भी दर्ज कर लिया गया। वहीं वीरवार को नगर निगम कमिश्नर की ओर से मीडिया को साथ लेकर मेयर के बंद पड़े सरकारी आवास का मौका मुआयना करवाया गया जहां उक्त अनाज मौजूद नहीं था। अब शिअद की ओर से यह सवाल भी उठाया जा रहा है कि रातो-रात उक्त अनाज कहां गया।

जानकारी देते पूर्व मंत्री सिकंदर मलूका व पूर्व विधायक सरूप चंद सिंगला
जानकारी देते पूर्व मंत्री सिकंदर मलूका व पूर्व विधायक सरूप चंद सिंगला

गलत एफआईआर रद्द नहीं की तो करेंगे घेराव : शिअद

शिअद के पूर्व मंत्री सिकंदर सिंह मलूका व हलका इंचार्ज बठिंडा सरूप सिंगला ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर पूरे मामले में कांग्रेस पर हमला बोला।

दोनों नेताओं ने कहा कि उक्त मामले में सैकड़ों क्विंटल आटा खराब होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस चुप है तथा मेयर आवास में खराब हुए राशन की बात सामने लाने पर शिअद नेताओं पर केस दायर कर दिया गया। इस मामले में निर्मल सिंह संधू पर गलत केस दर्ज किया गया, जबकि वह मानसा में थे, अधिकारियों को नसीहत देते हुए शिअद नेताओं ने कहा कि उन्हें इस मामले में पार्टी बनने की बजाए ईमानदारी से अपना काम करना चाहिए। अगर झूठा पर्चा रद्द नहीं किया गया तो इस मामले में निगम व कमिश्नर आफिस का घेराव अकाली दल करेगा तथा इसके बारे में गांव बादल में जाकर पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर बादल को भी टीम ने अवगत करवा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें