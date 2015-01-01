पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Sampling Increased, Infected And Active Cases Decreased, 11 Thousand 945 Samples Were Taken From 1 To 15 December, 465 Positive Were Found While 12 People Lost Their Lives

कोरोना:सैंपलिंग बढ़ी, संक्रमितों और एक्टिव केसों में कमी,1 से 15 दिसंबर तक 11 हजार 945 सैंपल लिए, 465 पॉजिटिव मिले जबकि 12 लोगों की जा चुकी जान

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
जिले के नागरिकों के लिए राहत की खबर है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस निरंतर कम हो रहे हैं। करीब तीन महीने बाद जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस महज 269 हो गए हैं। दिसंबर माह की शुरुआत के बाद से रोजाना नए पॉजिटिव की संख्या अनुमानित 50 से 17 के बीच रह गई है। जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती रोगियों की संख्या में भी कमी आई है। इन दिनों मात्र 7 से 8 मरीज दाखिल हैं। खास बात है कि अक्टूबर-

नवंबर माह में सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा 500 से भी कम था लेकिन रोजाना औसतन 40 से 60 मरीज नए मिल रहे थे। लेकिन दिसंबर में यह आंकड़ा कम हो गया है जबकि रोजाना सैंपलिंग की संख्या 800 से 900 हो गई है। एक दिसंबर के बाद से नए रोगियों की संख्या आधी रह गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से 15 दिनों में (1 से 15 दिसंबर तक) 11 हजार 945 सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें 465 पॉजिटिव पाए गए, वहीं 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 115254 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिनमें से 8849 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 197 तक पहुंच गई है।

